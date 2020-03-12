Doctor P's First Album Came from Years of Unreleased Music [Interview]

After over a decade in the industry, Doctor P (real name Shaun Brockhurst) finally decided it was time to put out a full-length album. The debut, titled Animal Vegetable Mineral Part 2 after 2012's Animal Vegetable Mineral Part 1 EP, features 10 tracks with heavy dubstep, drum and bass, and old school rave influences. It's out via his and Flux Pavilion's, Circus Records imprint.

The 2012 EP included the era-defining "Flying Spaghetti Monster" and breakout hit "Bulletproof" featuring Eva Simons, demonstrating the English producer's talent for stacked standout releases. Part 2 is no different, with highlights including album opener "Smoke & Flames" featuring Virus Syndicate, "Overheater" with CRaymak, and "Something To Believe In." COVID-19 permitting, the album is bound to be strongly featured by trap and dubstep producers alike throughout this year's festival season.

In an exclusive interview with EDM.com, Brockhurst revealed the years-long process behind the album, his dream show, and the story behind the album's unique artwork.

EDM: When did you first decide you wanted to make an album, and what was that moment like?

Doctor P: 2019 was the 10-year anniversary of my first release as Doctor P, so it seemed like a proper album was probably overdue. I realized about a year ago that I had a huge folder of nearly finished songs, so I thought it was about time to put the work in and finally put together an album. I've never seen myself as an album artist, and I think I had lots of preconceptions about what an album was supposed to be. I think the music industry has changed a lot over the last few years, and it feels like the definition of an album has become much more relaxed, so I felt like it was finally time to do it.

How long have you been working on Pt. 2? Why is now the right time to release it?

It takes me a long time to go from a basic idea to a finished track, so some of these songs have been in the works for several years. I'm a bit of a procrastinator, so it's taken me a long time to build towards a release as big as this one, but everything finally came together in 2019 to make it happen for 2020.

What story does the LP tell?

I'm actually not really into concept albums or anything like that. I just like making banging tunes and I decided that I didn't really need to try and make it any more complex than that. I like making easygoing, standalone tracks that are super satisfying to listen to and go hard on the dance floor, so I just tried to do that with every single track.

The Pt. 1 EP gave rise to some huge hits, and really defined you as an artist. How does Pt. 2 compare?

I think it's interesting looking back at the way my sound has evolved since then. I think certain aspects of my production have advanced a lot, and other things I look back and wonder how I did it. The first EP was a big experiment for me at the time as it was the first time I'd released a group of tracks together with some slightly weird and different styles included. Back in 2012 it felt risky doing that, but in 2020 people are very open minded about music and are much more accepting of whatever an artist wants to do.

If you had an unlimited budget, describe your perfect performance of Pt. 2.

I recently had new visuals done by an artist called Luis Colindres which were completely hand drawn. I think they turned out great, so it would be great to have Luis come and design an entire stage production for me. I really like DJing in small basement clubs and venues. It feels really authentic and there is always an exciting atmosphere. I enjoy playing festivals too, but the smaller underground clubs always feel the most appropriate for dubstep. It's hard to pick my favorite city as everywhere has its own unique vibes. Denver is always great, but then cities like Paris and Amsterdam have their own great clubs as well. London is the home of dubstep, so it would be great to do a big production show there.

The album artwork is absolutely insane. Is there a particular story behind that?

I really like Wimmelbilder art - It's basically the art style of things like Where's Waldo. I thought the crazy, colorful and detailed style really suited the vibe of the music. I usually do my artwork myself, but I wasn't sure I could pull off this style. We found an artist called Joe Fur and gave him a brief and I think he nailed it.

Joe Fur

What are your favorite tracks on the album, and why?

I actually really like "Overheater" with Craymak. It was a lot of fun to make and the dance floor reactions are always so positive. It's pure noise and chaos, but I always enjoy listening to it. I also had a lot of fun making "Back Where I Started." I was making drum and bass for years before I discovered dubstep, so it's been quite enjoyable rediscovering the style and making something that comes so naturally to me. I've been working on a lot of drum and bass recently, so I expect I'll be putting some more out later this year.

What's the difference for you between producing an album versus producing a single?

Making a whole body of work all at once is definitely much more difficult. Finishing music is always a hurdle for me as I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so finishing multiple songs at the same time is a major hurdle, hence why it took me like eight years to get round to Pt. 2! Over the last couple of years I've been trying to work on my perfectionism, and I think it's helped me to finish a lot more music.

