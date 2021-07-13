Don Krez Opens Up About His New Single, Post-Pandemic Mindset, and Love for His Fans

"That feeling of being able to make someone’s day brighten up or scream and go crazy gives me chills and also makes my days way better."

Electronic music artist Don Krez is primed for a year as roaring as his new single, the heavy-hitting trap banger "Bernie Sanders."

Having worked with the likes of Ski Mask The Slump God, Smokepurpp, and the late XXXTENTACION, among other major hip-hop artists, Krez is no stranger to heavy-hitting sonics. "Bernie Sanders" belongs on the mainstage, a head-banging ode to the politician and inspired by the ubiquitous "Cold Bernie" meme.

The track kicks off with haunting keys, which sound as if they were plucked out of a Chucky film. They lead into an eerie bassline, which eventually builds and culminates in a robust trap trap that turns back the clock to the genre's SoundCloud boom of yesteryear.

We caught up with Krez about the inspiration behind his new single, his upcoming shows, and the unbridled love he has for his fans.

EDM.com: Your new single is titled “Bernie Sanders”—Why?

Don Krez: The song title, “Bernie Sanders,” originally came into the conversation when the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme went viral. It reminded me of how much I look up to this man’s views and how my track can embody that. Bernie came out of nowhere and changed things. He woke-up a whole generation, which is what I’m about to do.

EDM.com: You have some really rabid, crazy devoted fans at your live shows! Was it tough for you these last 15 months, not being able to tour due to the pandemic? What did you do during that time to keep from going crazy?

Don Krez: The fans, ahh, man, they are the best part of being an artist, touring the world meeting them personally. That feeling of being able to make someone’s day brighten up or scream and go crazy gives me chills and also makes my days way better.

The last 15 months were difficult because touring was a big part of my life for the last five years. Being away from the fans and not traveling really affected me emotionally. I missed everyone. I missed being away and doing what I love to do. As the months went by, I start to enjoy life as it is, and I started a new chapter. I rebuilt my career to become a solo DJ, just me this time. It’s my time, my moment to go out on my own and make history in the EDM world. I’ll still be poppin’ in the hip-hop scene, but my focus is being the greatest to ever live. Call this ‘The Don Krez Era.’

EDM.com: Your fans are so passionate! They’re everywhere. What do you want them to know, right now?

Don Krez: To the fans, my supporters and friends: I miss you guys! Keep your heads up. This time has come and gone. Keep believing in yourselves and don’t ever give-up. I truly love you guys! I’ll be back to your cities, soon. Don Krez loves you.

EDM.com: What’s going through your own mind when you’re there up onstage?

Don Krez: My live shows are extreme, pure energy! My DJ sets aren’t your normal, “Let me DJ not say anything and I’m gone.” My sets are truly full of energy. It’s crowd control. I make sure to have the crowd’s attention, stare everyone in their eyes, whether it’s 100 people or 30,000 people, I perform the songs as if I’m the [original vocal] artist.

I’m not only a DJ, I go out there and entertain! I go as crazy as the crowd is. I make sure to leave it all on the stage, play the right tracks, but before I come out, I say one thing and the crowd knows exactly what’s about to happen, “ON MY SETS THERE IS NO RULES.” I run out, press play and then the Don Krez experience begins.

EDM.com: What are you planning to give your fans when you get back onstage, now that venues are opening-up again?

Don Krez: I’m giving ‘em all my wisdom, things I took for granted while being on tour last year. This time around, I’m coming with the crazy production and literally, my heart, so they can experience what I’m about. I want them to leave the festival or event telling everyone that my show was the best one they’ve been to.

EDM.com: What’s next for you?

Don Krez: After the release of “Bernie Sanders,” we have another single coming out which, I believe, will capture people’s hearts. Before going there, I want me story to finally hit the Internet, how I became Don Krez, how I helped the whole South Florida underground hip-hop scene rise to where they are Pouya, Lil Peep, $uicideboy$, Ski Mask The Slump God, XXXTENTACION, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp and many more. That’s a story I’d need to have more time to tell. The industry knows it, but the fans don’t, and I feel like that’s one last piece to this puzzle, to become the ultimate DJ/A&R/mogul.

