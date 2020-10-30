If there's one artist in electronic music who knows how to be bold and unapologetic with their releases, it's Getter. From face-melting bass and trap sounds to melodic, nuanced songs, the producer has done it all. Now, with the release of his latest EP, NAPALM, out today via his own Shred Collective banner, Getter has once again proven his dedication to putting out whatever music he's feeling in the moment—and it's certainly paid off.

While NAPALM is composed of less than 15 minutes of music, its six tracks are compelling and magnetic, demanding attention with each song's heavy punch of experimental sonics and idiosyncratic character. The previously released "BAD ACID," with its cyberpunk-infused trap, and "ADHD," the shortest track on the project, will sound the most familiar to fans of Getter's aggressive bass sound. Taken together, all six tracks are a flawless demonstration of Getter's penchant for eccentric sound design and willingness to experiment.

Even more, NAPALM is a triumphant milestone for Getter, who, while touring in support of his debut album Visceral, notably cancelled stops on his 2018 leg after fans complained about the shows' music selections. Today, Getter is obviously back in full swing, fearlessly releasing another experimental body of work and prospering in a newfound dedication to focusing on his personal artistic preferences. "It's my mind on a canvas, if you will," he told EDM.com of NAPALM.

Ahead of the EP's release, we chatted with Getter to dive into his new creative mindset and the life experiences that led to his stentorian NAPALM EP.

EDM.com: Walk us through the story of NAPALM, from when you started the EP to when it was completed, and the process that came in between.

Getter: NAPALM was started quite a while back. There was no specific goal or anything. I just had a big handful of songs I wanted to put out. I just had an idea to finish my unfinished music and package it up.

There's no real story. I just want to showcase all my different kinds of music through different EPs. In real life, "napalm" is a firebomb from above, out of nowhere, so thats how I'm picturing this album.

EDM.com: Give me some background on the decision to only include six songs in the project, and why these six made the final cut.

Getter: I've always felt six is a great number for releases. Not too long, not too short. All the songs blend together as well, so you can leave it playing from the first song and experience it like a full project, or enjoy it piece by piece.

EDM.com: How would you describe the sound of these tracks?

Getter: I would say the sound is just me. It's my mind on a canvas, if you will. Let's go one-by-one.

"ENTOMBMENT": I'd say this can best be described as someone, or something, rising from the tomb after a long time sitting and rotting away, only to arise and fuck shit up.

"BADACID": The name says it all, I feel. I just tried to make a hallucination in audio form.

"CLOROX": The equivalent to what you would hear if you drank Clorox bleach. Short and sweet.

"ADHD": This song is like three ideas mashed together. I'm surprised it came out decent.

"REPRESENT": OG pimp shit.

"HOLE IN THE BOAT": You can't sail very far with a hole in your boat. I'd say this song represents having the mindset of being everyone's burden, and then finally accepting it and moving forward.

EDM.com: After your experiences with the group of negative reviewers for Visceral, what is it like to once again be putting out a body of work with such a distinct and experimental sound?

Getter: It wasn't so much the negative reviews that got to me. It was more that I made my project so vulnerable and honest, and got shot down so much. It was definitely my bad. I put out heavy shit for ten years and then put out a soft album. It was bound to happen, but I can see it now. I'm just trying to move forward, pick up where I left off, but keep my real life shit as private as possible. I'm in a much better headspace. Same Getter, new brain, if that makes sense.

EDM.com: Tell me a bit about why you're so committed to pursuing and exploring new sounds and aural aesthetics.

Getter: Honestly, I get very, very, very bored with music nowadays, so much to the point where I don't listen to too much new stuff anymore. I took a giant hiatus from music for a bit and I think it completely cleansed my pallet. I'm going in with a fresh mind, so expect some fresh shit.

EDM.com: After cancelling your tour in 2018, you wrote in a statement that you're going to "keep making music for me." What does that mean to you, to be making music just for yourself? How does NAPALM come into play there?

Getter: I've been making music since I was about 16, so almost 12 years now. It started with just doing it for fun and figuring it out, but then it turned into semi-cookie cutter music. But recently, I realized I stuck too much with my brand. I wanted to make money and be funny more than I wanted to make music, so my music got worse but my brand stuck.

So I guess when I say "music for me," I just mean music I truly enjoy not just making, but listening to, whether it be classic hip-hop, death metal, early 2000s dubstep, riddim, if you will, or anything really. I've always tried to keep my discography communal so anyone can listen to anything, but music for me, my music, is just that. Whatever the fuck I wanna make and put out is what I'm going to be doing.

EDM.com: How have you evolved as a creator and a person since the release of Visceral? What do you think factored into those changes?

Getter: I used to say the tour "broke me," but I think it just matured me. I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about the business. No one will understand what I'm doing with my music except for me. The true goal, the true target, is in my mind, and that's fine. I can't expect to put out a totally different collection of songs and immediately have everyone understand it. I've just got to plant seeds, because they will bloom. They always do.

When you're depressed or suicidal, or anything along those lines, nothing seems to help get you out of that headspace. You search and you search, but nothing. That album was my answer, and the whole experience was also part of the answer for me at that time. As long as somebody, anybody, in a similar rut can find my album and relate to it or have it help them in any way, my mission is accomplished.

EDM.com: What does NAPALM represent in terms of where you're at creatively as an artist right now?

Getter: NAPALM represents creativity. I feel it comes whenever it feels like. The name was random and the collection of songs was random. Nothing was really planned out. It just sort of happened. I'm just riding my wave at the moment and hope some people can enjoy the ride with me.

EDM.com: What are you hoping to say with NAPALM, to both your fans and the electronic industry as a whole?

Getter: Everyone's gotta chill. Kick back and listen to the music, or stand up and punch some shit. Be you.

