Skip to main content
MARO On His Upcoming Album, an "Audio Musical" With Its Own Universe

MARO On His Upcoming Album, an "Audio Musical" With Its Own Universe

The upcoming album will feature contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, among other high-profile collaborators.

MixOne

The upcoming album will feature contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, among other high-profile collaborators.

As an accomplished composer and music entrepreneur, MARO has a knack for storytelling.

He has long been championed for the dark, heady sound design found in his potent electronic music productions. Look no further than his riveting songs on the official Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, which remain some of the record's most popular—a statement that speaks volumes considering it also features tracks by Grimes, Run The Jewels and Nina Kraviz, among others.

Now, MARO is on the verge of releasing a new album, Rejects, which he affectionally calls an "audio musical" with its own visual universe. He tells us the album has not only a metaphysical backstory, but a formidable list of collaborators, like Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. Ergo, he's positioning to release his most impactful project to date.

We caught up with MARO to discuss what he has cooking in 2022 and the road to Rejects.

EDM.com: Please give us a general overview of your new album, Rejects. What’s special about it?

MARO: Rejects is an audio musical. It’s an hourlong journey through an unfriendly universe I’ve created especially for this project. Every guest artist appears in its own role, taking a part in the musical. I play the role of your guide, taking you through the story, meeting people who tell their tales. On the way, you will meet arms dealers, revolutionists, monks, drug users, drug dealers, and all kinds of people living in the low city and doing what they do best to survive.

As the listener, you dive in to an experience of music, dialogue, song effects and world-class graphics. I wanted to give the listener a chance to escape from the everyday routine and reset his or her mind.

EDM.com: You have some insane contributors on this album. It’s not many dance music producers who can claim to have Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Cappadonna, Deadly Hunta, Awich, Lex Lu and P-Money on their original studio albums. How did you get these legendary artists onto your album? What’s your history and relationship with each of them?

MARO: Throughout the years, I’ve worked with a very wide range of artists from all around the globe. When you meet someone and have something in common, you keep the contact. You never know when it can boomerang back to you. At first, my Rejects story was based on mostly electronic music, but I needed to find a way to tell a story, to get more narration. Naturally, rap is 100% this kind of craft, so I decided to invite people I knew would deliver a great story, fit the role, or both.

MARO_credit MixOne (6)
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
EVENTS

deadmau5 Is Hitting the Road With NERO for "We Are Friends Tour"

BlackGummy, Lupa, No Mana and more will also join deadmau5.

By Nick Yopko3 hours ago
maro
INTERVIEWS

MARO On His Upcoming Album, an "Audio Musical" With Its Own Universe

The upcoming album will feature contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, among other high-profile collaborators.

By EDM.com Staff10 hours ago
Daniel Johns What So Not
NEWS

What So Not Announces Collaborative Project With Iconic Musician Daniel Johns

What So Not says the project will mark his first musical offering that isn't dance music-related.

By Cameron Sunkel10 hours ago

EDM.com: Sounds like you were long cultivating relationships along the way.

MARO: Many of them, I’d already met on my way. For example, I’d met Raekwon about 15 years ago when we were playing at a festival in Warsaw that I was also producing. With Deadly Hunta, I made a track for the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. With Lex Lu, I worked on the production of a few Polish artists and I then invited her to work with me on the Cyberpunk 2077 game.

EDM.com: For those not immediately familiar with your background, can you explain your specialty as a Platinum Award-winning mix/mastering engineer and the founder/creator of Bettermaker?

MARO: Basically, I can say that I’m addicted to music. All my life oscillates around it! Since I was 14, I knew my way and that I wanted to spend my life in one of the most difficult businesses there are: the music business. Since then, I learned, and I collected music and the gear to become a DJ and a music producer. I have two degrees: one in sound engineering and another in acoustics. Right now, I own the Addicted To Music Studios where I work with my team. I’m a DJ, a music producer, and a sound engineer. 

On top of that, I have the Bettermaker® company which produces studio gear and software used by the best professional mix and mastering engineers from all around the world. Bettermaker® also makes software for music producers, a plugin called the EQ232D. Throughout the years, I’ve performed as a DJ allover the world and worked with people from Jamaica to China. I have quite a few Platinum and Gold records on my walls for production and sound engineering, and I still have fun as hell doing all of this.

MARO_credit MixOne (1)

EDM.com: You describe your album, Rejects, as a multimedia release, complete with visuals as well as audio. Is it interactive?

MARO: The album will be heavily illustrated. We’re planning on making an interactive gallery with the works of so many talented artists who worked on Rejects. I think they did such an amazing job, the music would not be complete if the listener would not know the musical’s graphic design. Every artist has his or her alter-ego, every skit has its own comic scene, every song has its own cover. This album will be a feast for your ears, as well as for your eyes. We’re leaking some of it already on rejects.tech, so go check it out! I’m sure you will not be disappointed.

EDM.com: How do you want listeners to interact with Rejects, when they experience the album?

MARO: My ideal interaction would be to play my LP, sit comfortably and watch the full-sized album while you listen to the chapters. Let the music and the visuals take you away on a journey with me, to my world. But I also understand that many people will stream it somewhere on their way and within time, cherry-pick the tracks that they like the most. That’s okay with me, too.

FOLLOW MARO:

Facebook: facebook.com/maromusic1/
Instagram: instagram.com/maromusic1/
Twitter: twitter.com/MaroMusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3MxEdvp

Related

Purple Disco Machine
INTERVIEWS

Purple Disco Machine on His Upcoming Album and the Resurgence of Disco: "It's an Evolution"

"It doesn’t make sense to fight against each other all the time. Let’s party and work together."

cash cash
NEWS

Cash Cash Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Album, "Say It Like You Feel It" [Exclusive]

Cash Cash's fifth studio album will feature Wiz Khalifa, Phoebe Ryan, and Conor Maynard, among other high-profile collaborators.

922B1496
INTERVIEWS

Bashment YC On Seoul's EDM Scene, K-pop Influences, and New Music

The South Korean producer is also planning to release an album.

Juelz at FVDED In The Park 2021
INTERVIEWS

Juelz On His "Paradise Lost" Concept Album, Working With RL Grime, and the Future of Trap Music

"I feel like trap is about to have a big moment again."

Whethan Press Image - Life of a Wallflower Vol 1 EP
INTERVIEWS

Whethan On New Album: "It's Getting In a Spaceship and Leaving Earth Off This Electronic Rainbow" [Interview]

The prodigal 21-year-old producer talks new music, his upcoming project, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

vnccii
INTERVIEWS

"People Can Reinvent Themselves": VNCCII On How Dance Music Artists Can Embrace Futurism

The rising, multi-hyphenate electronic music artist recently unveiled her latest single, a sultry dance record called "i-LIBERATE."

DallasK Press Photo
INTERVIEWS

DallasK On Upcoming Releases with His New Dance Pop Sound [Interview]

Along with some tips, DallasK gives us an insight into what it's like being a songwriter and producer.

blunts & blondes
INTERVIEWS

"A Testament to My Resiliency": Blunts & Blondes On His Debut Album and Cannabis' Impact On His Life

The bass music star fittingly released his debut album, "Story of a Stoner," on 4/20.