Moore Kismet on Pride and Inclusivity: "You Should Have the Space to Surround Yourself With Love and Positivity"

"Myself and a lot of other people would not be here today if we didn’t fight and break through barriers to make our own lanes here."

Since appearing in the bass music scene when they were just 15 years old, electronic music wunderkind Moore Kismet has quickly progressed from an artist to watch to an industry staple. Known for their sound design prowess and storytelling through synths, their music is unique and ever-evolving, often candidly inspired by the artist's experiences with love, mental health and personal growth.

The young producer and vocalist's most recent example of this vulnerability was a massive "Pride 2021" DJ mix for Apple Music. Following its June 1st release, Kismet caught up with EDM.com to share their thoughts on Pride Month and industry inclusivity, as well as to reflect on the journey that has led them to the upcoming release of their debut album.

"The purpose of my music is to exemplify my truths," they said. "That's what my music has always been for me: a way to get my stories and my thoughts out."

This year's Pride Month brings a special milestone for the 16-year-old prodigy, marking their fourth June as an open member of the LGBTQ+ community. To them, this time is not only for celebrating history, identity and art, but also to contemplate about the meaning of pride itself.

"It's being able to acknowledge that you deserve to be respected and loved," they explained. "It means to be loved. It means to love someone. It means to share love."

Given the raw emotion behind Moore Kismet's music, it's clear these themes hit close to home. "Autonomy" with torr, for example, achingly muses about infidelity and breakups, while "Vendetta For Cupid" with TYGKO was inspired by the artist's experiences with abuse.

With Troye Sivan, Halsey and Chloe Moriondo listed as dream LGBTQ+ collaborators, Kismet has aligned with likeminded musicians committed to connecting with fans on a deeper level.

"Whenever something in my life comes around that really knocks me around, I typically head straight to my computer and think of something that connects with whatever I'm feeling," Kismet said. "I think one thing that artists can do to be more open in their music is to write in the moment."

This style has differentiated them from their electronic peers and undoubtedly contributed to their warm welcome into the industry. Most recently Moore Kismet scored coveted slots at Imagine Music Festival, Lollapalooza and Brownies & Lemonade's "Weekend at Havasu," among other performances. Even so, their journey toward mainstream success has been anything but easy.

"Myself and a lot of other people would not be here today if we didn't fight and break through barriers to make our own lanes here," they reflected.

Moving forward, they added, listeners must take steps to hold event promoters, talent agencies, labels and publications accountable for their inclusivity—or lack thereof. Seeking out "forward-thinking music" with unconventional rhythms, structures or sounds is another way to push the needle, they said, as it is "nine times out of ten" coming from an artist with one or more marginalized identities. Ultimately, pride must transcend the month of June and make its way into our daily lives and practices.

"What pride means to me is the ability to be open, free and comfortable in your identity," Kismet asserted. "You should have the space to surround yourself with love and positivity so that the energy around you only uplifts you."

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet

Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_

Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT