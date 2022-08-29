"I Think It's Limitless": MORTEN On the Volcanic Potential of the Future Rave Movement

From the underground to the Ultra mainstage, the future rave genre is sinking its teeth into the electronic music zeitgeist.

We recently sat down with MORTEN in Miami, where the Danish dance music star and future rave flag-bearer opened up in an intimate interview before appearing onstage at Ultra Music Festival with his parter-in-crime, David Guetta.

In many ways, future rave is emblematic of the euphoric ethos of the return of electronic music in Miami after a brutal pandemic. Bridging the gap between dark techno and soaring progressive house music, the genre has inspired a post-electro wave of hungry music producers.

"I think it's limitless," MORTEN said when we asked how big the future rave movement could become.

MORTEN chats with EDM.com live at Ultra Music Festival 2022 in Miami.

Danny Drew/EDM.com

Before future rave mushroomed into a bona fide movement, it started out as an idea for a solution. Jaded by the trite "3, 2, 1, jump" mentality of electronic dance music, MORTEN says he and Guetta set out to reshape the frame of mind surrounding that trend, which was tough to escape if you frequented the mainstage at virtually any festival.

Driven by his passion for DJing rather than stream counts, MORTEN has confidence that future rave can redefine the way artists approach their DJ sets, which he believes need to connect with ravers on a more visceral level.

"For us, future rave needs to be a sound that keeps developing," he explained. "It needs to be the leading sound in mainstage music. We want to be inspired by others and we want to inspire people. But most importantly, we want to make music we love."

You can watch MORTEN'S full EDM.com interview live from Ultra below.

