EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #16: Haywyre

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #16: Haywyre

Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by Grammy-nominated electronic music artist Haywyre.
Author:
Publish date:
Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by Grammy-nominated electronic music artist Haywyre.

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Hot on the heels of his first-ever Grammy Award nomination, renowned electronic music artist Haywyre is joining EDM.com for the 16th episode of "Quarantini Chats." To celebrate his momentous Grammy nod and dreamy new single "Wisdom," the dance music virtuoso will be concocting his own signature cocktail called "The Spritzwyre."

Join us via Instagram Live this Sunday, April 4th at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Haywyre's signature "Spritzwyre" and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

EDM.COM INSTAGRAM TAKEOVER

HAYWYRE'S "SPRITZWYRE" QUARANTINI INGREDIENTS:

  • Radler (mixture of beer and fruit soda or lemonade)
  • Cointreau orange-flavored triple sec liqueur
  • Ice
  • Fresh orange slice

FOLLOW HAYWYRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Haywyre
Twitter: twitter.com/haywyremusic
Instagram: instagram.com/haywyre
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3h2YYAs

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.

Related

661A6963
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #13: Deorro

Join us live as we sip a custom,non-alcoholic cocktail crafted by dance music vet Deorro.

SHOT8357
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #14: Blanke

Join us live as we sip a custom, non-alcoholic cocktail crafted by EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Blanke.

2019-08-14 BLVK JVCK-60-Edit-3
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #15: BLVK JVCK

Join us live as we sip a custom drink crafted by EDM.com Class of 2021 artist BLVK JVCK.

F0I3541-scaled-e1587584700579
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #8: Niiko & SWAE

Join us live as we sip a custom cocktail crafted by red-hot dance music duo Niiko x SWAE.

bear grillz
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #12: Bear Grillz

In a special episode, join us live as we create a custom latte crafted by Bear Grillz.

BLVK JVCK iMinikon
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #6: BLVK JVCK & iMinikon

Join us live as we sip custom drinks crafted by BLVK JVCK and iMinikon.

Anna Lunoe
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #11: Anna Lunoe

In a special episode, join us live as we create an ice cream sundae crafted by Anna Lunoe.

venessamichael-kaleena-zanders-2
EVENTS

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #2: Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by the fiery duo of Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels.