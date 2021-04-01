EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #16: Haywyre

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series "Quarantini Chats" invites the brightest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Hot on the heels of his first-ever Grammy Award nomination, renowned electronic music artist Haywyre is joining EDM.com for the 16th episode of "Quarantini Chats." To celebrate his momentous Grammy nod and dreamy new single "Wisdom," the dance music virtuoso will be concocting his own signature cocktail called "The Spritzwyre."

Join us via Instagram Live this Sunday, April 4th at 12PM PT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft Haywyre's signature "Spritzwyre" and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

HAYWYRE'S "SPRITZWYRE" QUARANTINI INGREDIENTS:

Radler (mixture of beer and fruit soda or lemonade)

Cointreau orange-flavored triple sec liqueur

Ice

Fresh orange slice

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.