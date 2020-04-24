Riot Ten: "You're Going to Hear Some of the Heaviest Music I've Ever Produced" [Interview]

EDM.com had a chance to chat with Riot Ten about his latest single "Save You" with Whales and Megan Stokes, as well as what he's been up to during quarantine, his collaboration with Shaq, and much more.

"Save You" strays from Riot Ten's usual fare, giving fans a taste of his more melodic side. Whales, on the other hand, has given listeners a glimpse of his softer side in the past. Megan Stokes's powerful vocals transition effortlessly into the heavy, metallic synths utilized in the drop, making this one an enjoyable addition to both of their recent releases.

EDM.com: How have you been keeping busy during quarantine?

Well, for starters, I have 2 kids, so they're always keeping me on my toes! I feel like I've been producing some of the best music I've ever made as well, so there's some silver lining. I've also been exploring new and different ways to connect with fans via live streaming DJ sets and live streaming playing with fans on Rocket League and Apex.

Has your creative process changed at all with a more open schedule?

I wouldn't say that it has changed necessarily, but there is certainly less on my mind without having to think about travel, touring, etc... so it's allowed me to be more focused while in the studio. Sitting on a ton of unreleased music right now and it feels great- I just wish I could be playing it out live!

What inspired your new single with Whales and Megan Stokes?

Megan Stokes is actually my cousin. I've wanted to work with her for a while now, but just never had the chance to follow through. I produced the record and brought Megan to the studio to record. She absolutely nailed the vibe I was going for. Once the vocal was finished, I immediately enlisted Whales to come in and add his touch. We'd been speaking about collaborating for a while and I felt he was perfect for this one. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out.

Rumor has it this single will be leading into your next EP. Can you tell us a little bit about what we can expect from the EP?

Well... The EP is slated for release in June and is fully wrapped up. I'd say it's my most diverse and well-rounded EP to date. You're going to hear some of the heaviest music I've ever produced, while also some more melodic stuff. Stoked for this to drop!

You recently released "Ultimate" with Shaq and T-Wayne. How did that single come about? What was it like working with them?

I could write a book about how Shaq and I came together, but I'll spare the audience! haha But in all seriousness, he is one of the nicest guys and it was an honor to work with such a legend. T-Wayne's been a friend of mine for a while also, and a Texas native like myself. I've brought him out at a few shows as a special guest and he always kills it. It was only a matter of time before we worked on one together!

You also recently dove headfirst into the world of house music with "Lost Your Mind." What was the process like writing that track? What kind of feedback were you expecting from fans?

I honestly didn't know what to expect with that one, but the second I played it live and teased it on social media, I knew it was the right time. I've always been a fan of house music, and early on in my career I even produced a few other house records. This was just a part of the growth. I always knew at some point I'd put out some house, it was just a matter of time. Oh... and my house EP is on the way as well! =)

Aside from the EP, what's next for Riot Ten?

I think this all depends. I am scheduled for a ton of festivals this Fall and a full tour. However, we're all just kind of waiting to see how this plays out. Fingers crossed! Outside of that though, I have my EP in June and my house EP likely to come out this Summer. One thing is for sure, there will not be a shortage of music this year.

