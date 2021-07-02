SALADIN on His New House Banger "Hit The Floor"

The club-ready track is the latest in what has been a productive year for the emerging producer.

Rising electronic music producer SALADIN has dropped his latest house banger, the rumbling "Hit The Floor."

With a slew of releases on a number of prominent dance music labels, SALADIN is steadily emerging as one to watch in the scene. He's been on a rampage in 2021, releasing over 10 tracks. His club-driven sound is marked by the many sub-genres of house music, employing a kinetic blend of tech, bass, and G-house serenaded by carefully curated vocal samples.

To celebrate his new single, SALADIN chatted with EDM.com about its origins and what he has cooking in the future.

EDM.com: Can you describe the production process of "Hit The Floor"?

SALADIN: When I started the project I focused mainly on the percussion and the bass elements. I wanted to make sure they were exactly how I wanted them. Once those were in place, i went forward with synths and effects. Then threw the vocal sample in there.

By that time, I was very happy with the arrangement so focused on mixing and mastering. But then I went back into the Ableton project and tweaked a few things. Then the song was 100% how I wanted it to be.

EDM.com: What artists, genres, or songs have influenced your sound in your career? And this track specifically?

SALADIN: Most of my homies are the ones influencing me. Dr. Fresch, Masteria and Gettoblaster are a few friends that I really like to listen to. Originally my bass house tracks had a very commercial vibe to them. Recently I started adding more of an underground vibe to my tracks and I am very happy with my current sound.

I always love adding "ghetto" elements to my tracks. Vocals and trap-like breakdowns. Some other artists that I really like are Black V Neck, Dan Laino, Matroda, Wenzday, Wongo, Simon Rivera and G3ms. When it came to making "Hit The Floor" I used some basic ideas from early 2000 track elements.

EDM.com: How do you go about blending elements of both tech and G-house in your music?

SALADIN: I like both genres very much. G-house is what gives me my main ideas using vocals, layouts and structure. I am known for my 16-bar intros. As we know tech house is usually 32 bars, but I prefer my tracks shorter. But I love using tech house elements for my percussion. I like to take those two styles and make them into something of my own.

I hate to pigeonhole myself because I've experimented with practically every genre out there but everyone knows me for my bass house sounds. Mix 93 FM Radio uses the term "Bass House King of Chicago."

EDM.com: How do you go about choosing vocal samples like this one?

SALADIN: I probably spend the majority of my time hunting vocal samples. Yes I use Splice and similar websites and samples packs. Lately I've been searching for hip-hop vocals that local rappers are uploading their verses and hooks. I've had some fun using those and mixing them up, warping them and using them in the tracks.

In the past I have also worked with vocalists including Dread MC, Christina Novelli, Eia and MC Flipside. Sometimes when I am bored or wanting to be creative I've written and recorded a few hooks using my own voice.

EDM.com: Do you have anything special in the works for the rest of 2021?

SALADIN: I have so much stuff in the works. As far as music releases, my collaboration with Exodus will be coming out on Fedde Le Grand's label Darklight Recordings. Super excited about that one. I also have some stuff coming out on my label Phunk Junk Records along with Sheppard Records and a few other surprises up my sleeve.

I also plan on giving out one free download each month for the next six months. So please make sure you follow me on SoundCloud so you can check those out. I also plan to continue with my mix show Phunk Radio that broadcasts on DI.FM and other outlets. I am also working closely with my booking agent Colton over at Prysm Talent Agency. We have some amazing gigs planned and are working nonstop to keep the shows coming in.

