SVDDEN DEATH Spills On His Infernal Alter Ego and First-Ever VOYD Music Video [INTERVIEW]

After his mind-blowing and malevolent VOYD-branded performance at the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon last night, SVDDEN DEATH has officially released the fan-favorite ID "Confusion Spell" along with an accompanying music video. The twisted horror flick marks the first-ever music video dedicated to his VOYD alias.

Prior to his latest release, we were fortunate enough to speak with the man behind the mask, and learn more about the new video and what's next from his soul-weaving alter ego.

The tale of unholy corruption was filmed in the woods near Seattle, Washington by filmmakers Schaffer Brady and Holly Singh (aka Zeuzse). With the title "Confusion Spell" alongside footage of witchcraft and sword fighting, his emphasis on fantasy elements in both his audio and visual storytelling is pronounced. When asked about the recurring theme, he shared some of the primary inspirations behind the medieval madness.

"Primarily, 'Berserk' and 'Dungeons and Dragons,' mostly a lot of dark fantasy stuff. People often think I’m performing some kind of satanic ritual or something when I’m actually just a shitty wizard," said SVDDEN DEATH.

For those unfamiliar with the high-concept producer's pair of projects, he explained the key differences between the two and demonstrated what one could expect at a SVDDEN DEATH and VOYD-branded show.

"VOYD, as far as music, has taken two major musical paths, the first one starting as a more simplified version of my SVDDEN DEATH music, while also under a hidden alias, sharing more in common with traditional riddim," he told us. "The second and more recent path is I have started to push a more left-field bass approach with more experimental and weird music. As a performance, VOYD is certainly more theatrical, focusing on dramatic moments that surprise people on stage."

We're all well aware by now that he's not kidding when he mentions his dramatic on-stage theatrics, as back in February, he stunned the bass community with a ring of fire levitation stunt during his Hollywood Palladium takeover. Obviously, we couldn't help but ask if he had any new stunts in store for his future shows, and to the delight of production nerds worldwide, he confirmed that more are in the works. While stage props and stunts are nice, they would feel empty without a killer soundtrack.

Unsurprisingly, SVDDEN DEATH has this all under control, as he let us in on a terrifyingly wonderful secret. "VOYD II exists," he declared.

"Confusion Spell" by SVDDEN DEATH is out now. You can download or stream the hard-hitting new single here.

