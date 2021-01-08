Crucast's Tsuki Reflects on New Album "Redemption" and Future Touring Plans [Q&A]

"I know that it’s possible to make dreams become a reality."
Author:
Publish date:

One of the Crucast collective's foremost rising talents, Tsuki has made quite a name for himself over the past five years. Releases on Bass Legion and Bulletproof Records eventually landed the young producer with the collective, where he debuted his album, Redemption

With an album tour planned for whenever live music events are allowed to return, Tsuki has his sights set on 2021 with his fresh take on drum & bass, house, and more. He took some time to chat with EDM.com about Redemption and the road ahead.

EDM.com: How has the response to Redemption been? 

Tsuki: It’s been insane, so many people showing love especially to some of the tracks that are quite different to what I usually make!

E: What's your favorite track on the album?

T: For me it has to be ‘In My Head’ I made that track during quite a dark time for myself and it means a lot to me, I’m glad that out of all the tracks that one got one of the best reactions. Pretty sure it’s been my best performing track after releasing so far? It had over 100k streams on just Spotify alone before the album had even been out for a week.

E: Right now, touring seems out of the question, but is there a Redemption Tour in the works for 2021 when things hopefully return to somewhat normal?

T: Yes definitely, that was the plan! But obviously with corona that can’t happen... when we can though, you can 100% expect to see some tour dates hopefully in the near future!

E: What's your favorite thing about being a part of the Crucast collective?

T: I’d say it just feels like a good home for my music, and a massive shoutout to Joe and everyone involved for the support with my releases on there.

E: Who are some rising artists on your radar at the moment?

T: For me the first one I can think of is Wulflock, he’s making some bangers at the moment and is definitely one to watch out for in the future. Another one would definitely be my good friend Subsonic, who is really showing what he’s capable of when it comes to his diversity in styles of music.

E: What is your biggest inspiration outside of electronic music?

T: Outside of electronic music, I think it’s just seeing people thrive and succeed in something that they’re passionate about. With myself being able to make music a full time job for close to 4 years four years now, I know that it’s possible to make dreams become a reality.

E: What can we look forward to from Tsuki in 2021?

T: Lots more music! I plan on getting out loads more for you guys, so stay tuned for that. Not another album just yet though (laughs).

