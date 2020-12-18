VIVID on His New Single "Fade Away," Working With Morgan Page, and More [Q&A]

We love a good full circle moment in a producer's career, and that is exactly what VIVID has experienced after releasing his second collaboration with the fabled progressive house producer Morgan Page. The track is called "Fade Away," and it's the ultimate feel-good single that will help you remember the simpler times in life. It's the perfect follow-up to the duo's 2019 Armada Music smash "Fire & Gold."

"Fade Away" combines the high-energy style fans have come to know and love from VIVID and the melodic production that is signature of Page. The emotive vocal performance paired alongside the kinetic drop makes for a well-balanced single. If festivals were still thriving, this track would for sure be making its rounds. You can stream "Fade Away" across all platforms here.

EDM.com spoke with VIVID about the opportunity to work with one of his heroes, his music influences, and more.

EDM.com: How did this collaboration with Morgan Page come about? How did you two first get connected?

VIVID: I've always been a fan of Morgan Page! For the past few years, I've been sending him my promos, which he always supported in his "In The Air" radio show. He eventually hit me up and asked if I'd like to work with him on "Fire & Gold."

EDM.com: What was it like working with a legend like him? Describe the creative process?

VIVID: Morgan is an absolute beast when it comes to creating hits. He knows what melodies work and what lyrics will resonate with the listener. For both "Fire & Gold" and "Fade Away" we would send our stems back and forth, sharing ideas, until we landed on something that we both feel was perfect. After that, it was just a matter of cranking up the energy on the production with my signature sounds, and we were done!

EDM.com: Who are your early influences? Do you have any specific reference tracks that really drive your productions?

VIVID: I've been producing for nearly 15 years, so some of my original influences were deadmau5, Armin Van Buuren, and Laidback Luke. More recently, I've been keeping an eye on Don Diablo, who always pushes the Future House music boundaries to new and weird places.

EDM.com: What is your dream venue to DJ after the pandemic is over?

VIVID: Before the pandemic, I was playing all over Asia, at some truly fantastic venues. Once the pandemic is long gone, I will be working hard to set up new tours through China and South East Asia for my future house fans in those regions.

EDM.com: Do you have anything special in the works for 2021?

VIVID: 2021 is going to be all about BIG collaborations. I am currently working with some absolute EDM legends, and it is a bit surreal. Expect big vocal productions in 2021 perfect for the return of festivals and club tours!

FOLLOW VIVID:

Facebook: facebook.com/djvivid

Twitter: twitter.com/djvivid

Instagram: instagram.com/djvivid

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gVLPsX