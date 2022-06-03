With an increasingly boundless list of accolades and the talent and work ethic to back it up, Wax Motif is carving his own path in the music world.

The celebrated DJ and dance music producer released his stunning, 17-track debut album House of Wax in early 2022 via his own Divided Souls imprint. He's now hot off the heels of an electrifying performance at EDC Las Vegas amid a prolific 2022 that has seen him release one of the year's biggest house tracks, "On The Low," a collaboration with longstoryshort that samples Mario Winans' 2004 R&B hit "I Don't Wanna Know."

But before he became the force he is today, Motif came from humble beginnings, discovering raves at the age of 16 and even making fake IDs at one point. And its this authenticity that has helped garner him one of the most fiercely loyal fanbases in the weird and wonderful world of electronic dance music.

Fan of Wax Motif throw up his signature "W." Wax Motif

"I just got lucky. I’m blessed to have people that will support me that hard despite career choices that I want to make," Motif tells us in the first episode of our new interview series, Go Deep With EDM.com. "They really will just fucking ride. I love you guys, man."

Check out the inaugural episode of Go Deep With EDM.com below, which was filmed in Puerto Vallarta during Brownies & Lemonade's 2022 "Spring Break" event.

Haven't seen Wax live yet? He just sold out his first headlining show at the Hollywood Palladium tomorrow, June 4th.

