Wuki's Headed to the Big Leagues [Interview]

For multi-genre DJ/producer Wuki (real name Kris Barman), having a track nominated for the Grammy Awards' Best Remixed Recording category is the cherry on top of an uber-successful decade. His nominated remix of Miley Cyrus’s “Mother’s Daughter” came out this past August, and it has been followed up by the announcement of a co-headline tour with Nitti Gritti.

“It feels a little surreal,” Barman told EDM.com while taking a break between tour shows in L.A. “I’ve been working at music for a long time now, so it feels cool to finally get some recognition.”

For Barman, “a long time” means since 2007. He cut his teeth as a guitarist/pianist in electronic rock band Innerpartysystem before kicking off his solo career in 2011. Fast forward to today, and Barman has launched his own label imprint, WUKILEAKS, and collaborated with dance music heavyweights including Skrillex, Valentino Khan and Anna Lunoe. We have yet to see an album from Wuki, but he’s kept us happy with a steady stream of banging electro house singles. He also said he’s working on a screenplay set in India, so who knows what the future holds?

Barman's “Mother’s Daughter” flip is a bass-heavy trap take on Cyrus’ original, showing off his production chops (he’s been tapped to pen official remixes for Galantis, RL Grime, The Chainsmokers and Keys N Krates, to name a few). Barman’s go-to technique, he said, is pulling vocals and putting his own twist on the beat.

“I kept the essence of [Miley’s] song but made it more trappy and clubby,” Barman said. “It’s kind of a women empowerment song, so I tried to make it in the image of a woman doing a badass dance to it.”

The track is going up against Soulwax’s remix of Marie Davidson’s “Work It,” ford.’s of “Swim” by Mild Minds, High Contrast’s of “The One” by Jorja Smith, and Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix of Madonna’s “I Rise” at the Grammys.

Barman has found himself in good company. ford. has been making major waves on ODESZA’s imprint, while Tracy Young and High Contrast have been established names in dance music for decades. Barman said he is most excited to be in the same category as Soulwax, who he’s been listening to since he started making music.

“Win or lose, I’m just happy to be nominated,” Barman said. “I’m living it up right now.”

With a Grammy nomination now under his belt, Barman is set for a killer 2020. After the awards show on January 26th in Los Angeles, Barman will head back on the road for the 11 dates still left of the Ro Sham Bo tour. Later this month, we can also expect the release of an EP with Nitti Gritti of the same name. The dubstep/trap fusion tape will have three tracks and one intro song, which Barman called “the greatest EDM intro that’s ever existed.”

“I’m stacking up music right now,” Barman said. “I’m gonna release a lot this year, even though I’m not sure exactly how, but I know I have some big features in the works.”

FOLLOW WUKI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamwuki

Twitter: twitter.com/wuki

Instagram: instagram.com/wuki

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/iamwuki