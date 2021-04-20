Celebrate 4/20 With EDM.com's Cannabis-Inspired Playlist

Ease into your day with our curated playlist perfect for your Mary Jane-related celebrations.

While today's date marks several significant and historical events throughout the decades, nothing commemorates the day quite like the music community's celebration of Mary Jane.

Artists and music producers around the world have paid tribute to ganja through their own source of musical creativity, playing smoking anthems and curating chill, melodic tracks to set the mood.

From GRiZ, ZHU, Boogie T, ILLENIUM, CharlestheFirst and more, you’ll find our playlist has the perfect mix of funky smoking beats and downtempo, atmospheric rhythms to help ring in your annual green holiday. Check out the playlist below.