Absolut Vodka Teams Up With Swedish House Mafia to Develop Album-Themed Cocktail

Absolut Vodka Teams Up With Swedish House Mafia to Create Album-Themed Cocktail

The Swedish vodka brand is also launching Absolut.Land, a metaverse experience featuring a "custom jukebox" that will play the trio's long-awaited debut album during Coachella.

Rukes

It's time to pour it up for the return of Swedish House Mafia.

In anticipation of the iconic dance music trio's upcoming closing performance on Sunday night of Coachella 2022, Absolut Vodka is assisting fans with finding paradise. 

Absolut's new "Paradise (Again) Paloma" blends the brand's refreshing grapefruit vodka with a tangy dash of lime juice, soda water, and a sweet Swedish Fish garnish to top it all off. The summertime citrus beverage is being sold as a pre-packaged craft cocktail blend for easy mixing.

Even better, with the release of Swedish House Mafia's debut album Paradise Again looming just around the corner on April 15th, those not attending Coachella will still have the opportunity to join in the conversation.

Swedish House Mafia Abolut Vodka

To that end, the Swedish vodka brand is launching Absolut.Land, a metaverse experience with the potential to explore gravity-defying virtual dancefloors, and uncover VIP giveaways and digital Absolut-branded collectibles. Fans onsite at Coachella can test their hand at mixology by taking over as bartenders in Absolut.Land through an interactive kiosk situated on the festival's grounds.

According to a press release, Paradise Again will be played on a "custom jukebox" within Absolut.Land.

"We wanted to mix with our fans in a way that's really innovative and different, and what's bigger than the metaverse," said Swedish House Mafia's Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso in a joint statement. "When we hit the headline stage at the festival on Friday, you can also find us in Absolut.Land to listen and dance to our newly dropped Paradise Again album over the Swedish Paloma cocktail we created with Absolut."

As Coachella opens its doors on Friday, so too will Absolut.Land. You can keep a pulse on this one-of-a-kind brand activation here

