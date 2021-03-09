Watch Adventure Club's Christian Srigley Chug a Grilled Chicken Smoothie

Why did the chicken cross the road? Probably to avoid Adventure Club's Christian Srigley, who once chugged a grilled chicken smoothie.

Because he was "short on protein for the day," Srigley hilariously plopped two chicken breasts into a blender and filled it with tap water. At one point, it looks like he also drops in a dollop of stevia, a natural sugar substitute.

What ensues is an absolute demolition of poultry purée that will make your blood curdle. It's no surprise that a slew of the duo's EDM contemporaries hopped in the tweet's reply section in utter shock and dismay. "im reporting this account," wrote ARMNHMR, followed by a simple "I'm so angry" by Blanke, both of which are set to appear on Adventure Club's highly anticipated upcoming album, Love // Chaos.

Check out the video below at your own peril.

