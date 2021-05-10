Alesso Lists Posh Studio City Mansion for $6.5 Million

Alesso Lists Posh Studio City Mansion for $6.5 Million

Look inside Alesso's stunning Los Angeles abode.
Author:
Publish date:

Noel Kleinman/Associated Press

Alesso's stunning Studio City mansion is officially up for grabs. And it could be yours for a cool $6.5 million.

The Swedish superstar DJ and music producer, known for global dance anthems like "Heroes (We Could Be)" and "Under Control," purchased the home back in 2018 for $5.8 million, according to Dirt.

The sprawling six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property is splayed out on 6,587 square feet. The mansion has two levels and flaunts massive ceilings, glass walls, and breathtaking mountain views.

DJAlessoHouse_SC19

One of the most architecturally unique facets of the home is its infinity-edge pool and spa, which is partially covered by a huge deck above that offers picturesque views of the city. There is also an infrared sauna, fire pit, and fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

DJAlessoHouse_SC11
DJAlessoHouse_SC15
DJAlessoHouse_SC12

The living room is complete with stylish light fixtures and a sleek fireplace, which opens to a lounge area as well as a formal dining room. The home also boasts a chef’s kitchen with a center island and a wet bar with a luxe 48-bottle wine display.

DJAlessoHouse_SC1
DJAlessoHouse_SC4

The master bedroom is equipped like the ultimate bachelor pad. It has a plush seating area and projector for movie-watching, and it has dual designer showroom closets and glitzy, high-end baths.

DJAlessoHouse_SC7
DJAlessoHouse_SC8

The mansion also has an elegant home theatre, which looks like a great place to camp out during the global COVID-19 lockdown period.

DJAlessoHouse_SC17

Check out more photos of the stunning Studio City property via Dirt.

