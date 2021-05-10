Alesso Lists Posh Studio City Mansion for $6.5 Million
Alesso's stunning Studio City mansion is officially up for grabs. And it could be yours for a cool $6.5 million.
The Swedish superstar DJ and music producer, known for global dance anthems like "Heroes (We Could Be)" and "Under Control," purchased the home back in 2018 for $5.8 million, according to Dirt.
The sprawling six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property is splayed out on 6,587 square feet. The mansion has two levels and flaunts massive ceilings, glass walls, and breathtaking mountain views.
One of the most architecturally unique facets of the home is its infinity-edge pool and spa, which is partially covered by a huge deck above that offers picturesque views of the city. There is also an infrared sauna, fire pit, and fully equipped outdoor kitchen.
The living room is complete with stylish light fixtures and a sleek fireplace, which opens to a lounge area as well as a formal dining room. The home also boasts a chef’s kitchen with a center island and a wet bar with a luxe 48-bottle wine display.
The master bedroom is equipped like the ultimate bachelor pad. It has a plush seating area and projector for movie-watching, and it has dual designer showroom closets and glitzy, high-end baths.
The mansion also has an elegant home theatre, which looks like a great place to camp out during the global COVID-19 lockdown period.
Check out more photos of the stunning Studio City property via Dirt.