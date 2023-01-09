Skip to main content
American Girl's New Doll Inspires Young Women to Learn Electronic Music Production



Her name is Kavi and she's got an adorable studio setup featuring a drum pad, DAW, synthesizer and more.





There’s a new American Girl Doll in town—and she produces electronic music.

The beloved toy brand has released its "Girl of the Year" for 2023, a 12-year-old Indian girl named Kavi Sharma who enjoys songwriting and performing.

In addition to the doll herself, you can purchase her vibrant performance outfit and a number of music-related items from her collection. The bedroom studio kit includes a microphone, drum pad, pair of drumsticks, headphones and a tiny synthesizer that plays six different tones. It also features a faux laptop with a screen displaying a DAW (digital audio workstation).

Inclusivity is a key component of the American Girl brand, which has developed dolls with rich backstories and personalities for almost 40 years. The company produces dolls representing many races and ethnicities, and even sells healthcare-related accessories like wheelchairs, diabetes care kits and service dogs.

According to a 2020 study conducted by USC's Annenberg School of Journalism, just 12.9% of songwriters were women. That number represents a ratio of seven men to every one woman songwriter.

"Kavi highlights issues important to girls’ success today," reads Kavi's description on the American Girl website.

You can find out more about the doll here.

