Skip to main content
A Hair Salon In Amsterdam Has Been Turned Into an After Hours LGBTQ "Safe Space"

A Hair Salon In Amsterdam Has Been Turned Into an After Hours LGBTQ "Safe Space"

"It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe."

Matias Rengel

"It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe."

After hours on the weekend, a hair salon on Amsterdam's Reguliersdwarsstraat street is trading in shears for queers.

The salon, located in one of the city's most bustling nightlife districts, aims to provide a "safe space" for the LGBTQIA+ community to authentically be themselves through a pilot project called "DRESS&DANCE."

The first event on January 14th was organized by students at the InHolland University and Maud Gussenhoven, who manages Reguliersdwarsstraat street, according to Reuters.

"It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe," Gussenhoven said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

carl cox ultra
NEWS

Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, More Headliners Revealed for Ultra's First-Ever RESISTANCE Club Residency

RESISTANCE will set up camp in the heart of Miami at M2 for the underground concept's first club residency outside of Ibiza.

By Lennon Cihak
guy fieri
EVENTS

Guy Fieri Is Hosting a Free Music Festival Experience With Diplo

For Super Bowl LVII, Fieri is welcoming a new subset of customers to Flavortown: ravers.

By Jason Heffler
lgbtq
Lifestyle

A Hair Salon In Amsterdam Has Been Turned Into an After Hours LGBTQ "Safe Space"

"It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe."

By Lennon Cihak

"That's why this concept is important: to safely give people the option to showcase their true selves, especially people who haven't come out yet," added Eli Verboket, a trans person.

Amsterdam may be located in one of the most progressive, pro-LGBTQ+ countries, but unfortunately hate often seems to rear its ugly head. A recent report from the Dutch government found that 310 out of 823 discrimination reports filed to Amsterdam police in 2021 were based on sexual orientation, per Reuters

Tags
terms:
DRESS&DANCELGBTQAmsterdam

Related

Verboten in Brooklyn
NEWS

We All Just Want a Safe Space: LGBTQ+ Nightlife and EDM are Here to Stay

Neither of them are going anywhere anytime soon.

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

Wreckno live concert EDM (electronic dance music) news
FEATURES

Every Space Is a Safe Space With EDM's Bass-Bumping, Bar-Spitting Pop Star, Wreckno

How a conversation with GRiZ and lifelong family support in the face of close-minded rhetoric shaped the badass Wreckno of today.

Interac Canada Spending
Lifestyle

This Finance Company Turns Your Spending Habits Into Electronic Music

If you spend more, the notes are higher. So, spend more... for the music.

general
NEWS

Cops Shut Down Secret Amsterdam Rave In Under-Construction Police Station

300 ravers reportedly attended the illegal rave in the Zeeburg district.

Amsterdam Dance Event
NEWS

Amsterdam Dance Event has Announced Its Dates for 2018

The iconic festival and panel-driven event has announced its dates for 2018.

Body Movements Festival
EVENTS

A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

"It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before."

Kim Petras Pride 2018
FEATURES

5 of the Best Songs In 2021 By Transgender and Queer Artists

Kim Petras, Shawnee Kish, and Quinn Christopherson are only a few artists that transformed music in 2021.