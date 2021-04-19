The Aoki Brothers Are Launching an Anime-Inspired Restaurant in Las Vegas

Superstar DJ Steve Aoki and his brother Kevin, a renowned restauranteur, are opening a new Japanese-inspired eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kuru Kuru Pa will open this summer as part of the rollout of Zouk Group's Resorts World Las Vegas, the first resort built on the Strip in the last decade. According to the restaurant's social media, its design and concept were inspired by Japanese culture and anime. Kuru Kuru Pa's menu will feature a variety of yakitori and kushiyaki (types of grilled or skewered chicken), and yaki onigiri (a grilled rice ball), among other signature dishes.

Kuru Kuru Pa isn't the first restaurant venture for the Aoki brothers. Back in 2012 they opened Bluetree Café in Honolulu, a juice bar and café known for its beautiful açaí bowls. The restaurant was inspired by their grandfather Yunosuke Aoki, who owned a café in Japan that served coffee and desserts during World War II, according to Honolulu Magazine.

Kevin Aoki at Bluetree Café on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Eugene Tanner/Pacific Business News

Kevin Aoki served as Vice President for Benihana, the iconic teppanyaki restaurant chain founded by his father, Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki, before opening his own sushi restaurant in Waikiki in 2008.

You can follow Kuru Kuru Pa's journey via its dedicated Instagram page.

Resorts World Las Vegas recently announced its official opening date, June 24th, and is now accepting hotel reservations. Find out more here.