Here & Now: Armin van Buuren Releases Guided Meditation Session
Breathe in, breathe out, and let Armin van Buuren be your anchor.
Teaming up with popular mindfulness app Insight Timer, van Buuren has shared a 10-minute guided session to effectively captivate listeners in a state of meditation.
Of course the "A State Of Trance" host naturally turned on his radio voice to share his own personal experience with meditation and walk participants through a calming breathing and relaxation exercise.
"The moment we wake up, life wants our attention, and that's ok. Life is beautiful, when it's in balance," van Buuren says. "Sometimes your busy life takes your focus off the most important thing—you."
The iconic trance music producer explained his own meditative journey was one characterized by practice and persistence. "It took me awhile to get into it," van Buuren explains. "I thought meditation was just another to do on my list every day, adding to the noise that is already present in my head every day..."
After reading more about meditation and practicing in groups, it finally clicked for van Buuren, who has since kept up daily with the practice for several years.
Delve into van Buuren's full meditation session here.
