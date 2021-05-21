Here's a Dreamy 95-Minute Mix of Avicii Piano Covers for World Meditation Day

Look inward with this continuous mix of beautiful piano covers of Avicii's greatest hits.
Author:
Publish date:

Sean Eriksson

As we emerge from the excruciating COVID-19 lockdown period bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, mindfulness and mental health are more important than ever.

Today is World Meditation Day, a day to look inward and examine the effects of the pandemic on your wellbeing. Yes, music festivals are back—and that's wonderful—but stampeding into them without first assessing your self-identity after a brutal year could have dire consequences.

Whether you're a seasoned vet or a novice in the practice of meditation, if you're an EDM fan, you'll find solace in this mix of dreamy piano covers of music by Avicii. There is perhaps no artist more emblematic of the importance of mindfulness than the legendary dance music producer, whose poor mental health stemming from the stress of a grueling tour schedule led to his tragic 2018 death.

The mix was created by renowned pianist, producer, and educator Niko Kotoulas, who produced a continuous 95-minute video containing beautiful piano covers of Avicii's greatest hits. It totals 30 songs, including blue-ribbon renditions of the generational dance anthems "Fade Into Darkness" and "Levels."

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and immerse yourself in the mix below.

