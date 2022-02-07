Skip to main content
Bagatelle Tulum Is Combining Luxury Lifestyle With Dance Music

Bagatelle Tulum is the place to be for electronic dance music fans visiting Mexico.

Alberto Alcocer/Bagatelle Tulum

Located in the heart of Tulum, Bagatelle prides itself in providing a diverse experience that combines the best culinary offerings with beach relaxation and parties with some of the world’s most renowned DJs.

Part of an international brand that includes venues in key locations around the globe—such as St. Tropez, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, New York and many more—Tulum’s Bagatelle shares the brand’s values of reimagining South France’s festive spirit, generous cuisine and friendly atmosphere.

On top of providing some of the most luxurious lifestyle and culinary experiences in Tulum, Bagatelle is consistently treating dance music fans with parties soundtracked by some of the EDM scene’s greatest. Paired with dancers and live saxophone players in the beaming Caribbean sun, tribal techno and house music set an idyllic vibe.

Cocktail at Bagatelle Tulum

Bagatelle Tulum

While the day is reserved for cocktails and hangs at the beach, Bagatelle’s parties provide some of the best melodic, house and techno sounds from the likes of ARTBAT, Damian Lazarus, Claptone, The Martinez Brothers,, Polo & Pan and many more, who consistently light up the impressive venue with their immersive DJ sets.

Diplo at Bagatelle Tulum

Diplo.

With its unique style, location, and beautiful weather, Tulum has grown into a global dance music destination in the winter months, and Bagatelle has established itself as the quintessential experience for fans visiting the region.

You can find out more about Bagatelle via the links below.

FOLLOW BAGATELLE TULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/bagatelletulum
Instagram: instagram.com/bagatelletulum
Website: bagatelle.com/venues/tulum

