Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen's Speaker Handbag Is a Rich Audiophile Fashionista's Fantasy

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and world-renowned audio company Bang & Olufsen have formed a unique partnership to create a new "Haute Couture hi-fi" product called The Speaker Bag.

Functioning as a purse, handbag or both, The Speaker Bag is the loudest statement in fashion. It's a testament to both companies' unparalleled appetite to cultivate the next fashion-meets-tech innovations.

"This bag is a testament to what happens when two very special companies with an unparalleled heritage of craftsmanship join forces," said Miklu Silvanto, Bang & Olufsen's Chief Design Officer. "Both design teams are dedicated to excellence, and I think we together created something unique."

The Speaker Bag is milled from solid aluminum before being pearl-blasted, anodized and hand-polished at Bang & Olufsen's Factory 5 in Struer, Denmark. It also features a lambskin-lined storage compartment on the inside.

Designed by Balenciaga's artistic director, Demna, the piece was recently unveiled during Balenciaga's latest show during Paris Haute Couture Week. According to Dezeen, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell modeled The Speaker Bag, which features up to 18 hours of battery life and multipoint connectivity, on the catwalk while it played music.

The Speaker Bag by Bang & Olufsen and Balenciaga. Balenciaga/Bang & Olufsen

"We believe that people should be able to tailor their sound system to match their exact sonic and aesthetic preferences, without ever compromising on sound quality," reads Bang & Olufsen's website.

The brands have only created 20 pieces in total, and the limited edition collection will be available at a few Balenciaga boutique stores.