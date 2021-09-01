Beat Saber VR Game Launches Skrillex Music Pack With 8 Classic Tracks

"Bangarang," "First of the Year," and "The Devil's Den" are among the tracks included in the pack.

Virtual reality game Beat Saber has launched a new music pack with eight classic Skrillex tracks, available to gamers now.

The Skrillex tracks joining the Beat Saber roster are "Bangarang," "First of the Year," "The Devil's Den," "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites," "Ragga Bomb," "Rock 'n' Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)," "Don't Go," and "Butterflies." The popular rhythm game's catalog of EDM tracks reaches back its launch in 2018, but its developer, Beat Games, has been expanding into other genres as well.

"We’ve been fans of Beat Saber for years and have always wanted to collaborate on a Skrillex pack for the game," said Joe Khoury, Atlantic Records VP for Film, TV, and Video Games, in a statement. “To see it come to life is amazing. Their team did a phenomenal job creating environments that complement these incredible records—we’re super excited for people to experience it all."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Skrillex confirmed that he's been working on new music and has all but finished multiple projects.

"I don't like to say too much," Skrillex said, "but I mean, I have some projects, I hate the word finishing, but I have all the songs and I'm just in there tweaking and releasing some singles before I decided to put out the bodies of work."

You can purchase the Skrillex Music Pack on Oculus Quest and Rift, SteamVR, and PlayStation VR as a bundle for $10.99 or purchase each song individually for $1.99.