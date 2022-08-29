Traveling to Europe for a Music Festival? These Hostels Are the Best Places to Stay

When you're backpacking in Europe, it's almost foolish not to experience one of the region's many electronic dance music festivals. The genre's overseas roots are deep and rich, celebrated at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Balaton Sound and more—the list is endless.

And while it can be tough to choose which events to attend, what's even more difficult is finding affordable, comfortable, quality lodging along the way. That's where St Christopher's comes in.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

A staple of European backpacking culture, St Christopher's Inn operates 20 excellent youth hostels in the most popular cities across the U.K. and Europe. You can count on the company for clean and reliable accommodations in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Barcelona, among other major cities, where they're established as the go-to party destination hostel chain.

All sites are centrally located with easy access to public transport and local attractions. And since community is one of the group's core values, attached to every St Christopher's Inn hostel is a Belushi's bar or a traditional pub, where visitors can connect with other backpackers and party without breaking the bank.

Jarett Lopez

We've partnered with St Christopher's Inn to offer readers a discount on their upcoming stay. For 5% off, use the code EDM5 when booking here.

FOLLOW ST CHRISTOPHER INN:

Website: st-christophers.co.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/stchostels

Twitter: twitter.com/stchostels

Instagram: instagram.com/stchostels