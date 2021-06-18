Songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA Among the Most Popular Music to Code to

Ever wondered what kind of music produces the most productivity?

In search of the most popular music to code to, recruiting company KO2 conducted a study by analyzing various Spotify playlists curated specifically for coding before determining the most popular songs and artists amongst coders.

Their study analyzed over 58,000 songs, with The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" coming out on top. Second place was a tie between Hans Zimmer's "Day One" and [bds.u]'s "French Inhale, followed by Idealism's "Both of Us," Daft Punk's "Solar Sailer," and two additional tracks by Zimmer: "Cornfield Chase" and "Time."

Daft Punk, the legendary electronic music duo who abruptly split in February 2021 after 28 years, were confirmed to be the most popular artist overall, followed by ODESZA and M83.

Other artists from the dance music scene include Jon Hopkins, Bonobo, Tycho, and deadmau5. KO2 suggests that electronic music remains a favorite amongst coders due to the consistent beat that helps them develop a rhythm and get into the zone.

You can read more about KO2's study here.