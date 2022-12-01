Here Are the Best Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2022
It's Spotify Wrapped season, that wonderful time of the year when a multi-billion dollar corporation tricks its users into running a global marketing campaign for free.
With quirky graphics, completely made-up genres and plenty of opportunities to publically shame your friends, it's tough to refrain from sharing your top songs and artists of the year and flexing your greatness—or cringiness.
In honor of this brazen display of data harvesting, we've compiled the best Spotify Wrapped memes of 2022.
Obliterating your parents' computer for a YouTube rip of a song was so worth it
Let's get this out of the way right now: there’s absolutely nothing wrong with listening to 225 hours of Skrillex in a year
Can't tell if we're supposed to laugh or cry?
Okay, fine. Here's something wholesome
This feels personal
Let’s be honest— we all had this one on our lists this year
Wake up babe, Web3 Wrapped just dropped
Not technically a meme but definitely worth the read
Presented without comment
You can get your own Spotify Wrapped by updating your Spotify app and clicking on the “Wrapped” icon on your Home Screen.