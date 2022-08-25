Skip to main content
5 Years Later, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" Is Climbing the Charts Thanks to a Baseball Player

5 Years Later, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" Is Climbing the Charts Thanks to a Baseball Player

Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rita Seixas

Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th.

Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet released their collaboration "Narco" back in 2017, but it's found new life in a strange place—the stadium of Major League Baseball's New York Mets.

"Narco" can be heard on a regular basis at Citi Field in Queens thanks to Mets closer Edwin Díaz, who uses it regularly as he trots out from the bullpen to shut the door on opponents in the ninth inning. ESPN called it "the best entrance song in the majors."

And despite its release over five years ago, the track recently entered the top five on Spotify's viral hits chart.

"It's really out of this world basically, especially since it's a track that's been out for five years already," Jongkind, one-half of Blasterjaxx, told the New York Post. "Usually when you release a track... it needs like a half-year or year maximum. Now, after five years, it's rising up again. It's pretty unreal the last two weeks, how this track is doing and how the interaction is going online."

Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th, according to a press release. If Díaz appears in the game, Trumpet will also perform "Narco" live as the pitcher emerges from the bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

wicked woods
EVENTS

Celebrating 13 Years, Wicked Woods Music Festival Returns With A Hundred Drums, Craze, More

Following the success of its first-ever spring edition, Wicked Woods is gearing up for the fall.

By Carlie Belbin
edwin diaz
Lifestyle

5 Years Later, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" Is Climbing the Charts Thanks to a Baseball Player

Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th.

By Lennon Cihak
Conrank Press Photo 2021
Lifestyle

You Can Win an All-Expenses Paid Trip to the South of France for Remixing Conrank's Music

The winner of Conrank's “Moonshine” remix contest will be flown to the south of France to collaborate with him in his studio.

By Mikala Lugen

In an interview on the Post's "Amazin' But True" podcast, Blasterjaxx said that they've been working on completing visa paperwork so they can travel to Citi Field from the Netherlands and perform "Narco" live in time for the playoffs or World Series later this year.

"There are talks about things. I have to be very careful with this," Jongkind said. "The point, as you may know, for Europeans and everyone non-U.S., working on your visa, might take awhile. It's a pretty bureaucratic procedure. So we are in the middle of that. We are still waiting for that."

Give "Narco" a listen below. 

Follow Blasterjaxx:

Facebook: facebook.com/BlasterjaxxOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/Blasterjaxx
Instagram: instagram.com/Blasterjaxx
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjXqkz

Follow Timmy Trumpet:

Facebook: facebook.com/timmytrumpet
Twitter: twitter.com/timmytrumpet
Instagram: instagram.com/timmytrumpet
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PKLWZ9

Related

pjimage (13)
MUSIC RELEASES

Carnage Reunites With Timmy Trumpet on Heavy Single "Nah Nah"

Carnage and Timmy Trumpet are pushing their energy to the limit with their new single.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Timmy Trumpet Gives Deorro's "All This Time" a Bouncy Remix

Timmy Trumpet has had a busy 2019.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Timmy Trumpet Releases Extended Mix of "World At Our Feet" [Premiere]

The extended mix of Timmy Trumpet's latest single gives DJs more music to work with.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Timmy Trumpet Returns with Genre-Bending Anthem "World At Our Feet"

The latest single from Timmy Trumpet is out alongside a lyric video.

Blasterjaxx Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Blasterjaxx Unveil Debut Album, Perspective, on Spinnin’ Records

After two years of intense work, the 23-track album is complete.

Timmy Trumpet_Deorro_brphoto041
EVENTS

Relive Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's Massive EDC Week Show at Marquee Dayclub [Photos]

Timmy Trumpet and Deorro played to a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas' Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week 2022.

Nicky Romero Timmy Trumpet
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet Team Up on "Falling"

The two producers have delivered on an impressive vocal 138 bpm club track.

timmy-trumpet-press-2019-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro and Styles&Complete Remix Timmy Trumpet's "World At Your Feet"

These remixes are crazy!