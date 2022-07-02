Boomerang Nightclub Is Breathing New Life Into Hong Kong’s Clubbing Scene

Having only been open for less than two years, Boomerang is cementing itself as a top clubbing destination within Hong Kong’s nightlife sector.

Flaunting a luxurious interior, top-notch live production and Hong Kong’s brightest rising talents behind the decks, Boomerang officially returned on May 19th after being shut down in January of this year.

Now, the surging nightclub is setting the stage for an impressive latter half of 2022 while gearing up for an explosive summer season over the next few months.

Boomerang Nightclub. c/o Press

The lavish nightclub is backed by Remembaasia, a renowned artist management company and agency in the region. Remembaasia’s longstanding position in the scene and expertise in nightlife have helped the venue rise to the occasion, culminating with its second inclusion on DJ Mag's "Top 100 Clubs" list.

Despite being open for less than four months last year, Boomerang landed on the list at #98. This year, it climbed 26 positions to #72, a truly impressive accomplishment for any venue.

Boomerang’s musical curation is spearheaded by its lineup of talented resident DJs, which includes iLtik, Yaman and Krayon. Each pushing the boundaries of dance music in Asia in their own right, they have collectively performed at the likes of Creamfields, Looptopia and WorldClubDome.

You can find out more about Boomerang via the club's website.

