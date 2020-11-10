Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel Featured in Borderlands 3 DLC Trailer

The minds behind Borderlands 3 have once again demonstrated their love for dance music on the trailer for the game's second Season Pass.

On the newly-released trailer, viewers can witness the Borderlands series' signature cel-shaded comedy and violence set to the sounds of Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel's 2019 single "Drip."

Fans of the game know that it has a long history with dance music. When the third entry in the series was released back in 2019, the trailer featured music from GRiZ. Seven years prior, for Borderlands 2, the trailer was set to NERO's bass anthem "Doomsday."

Borderlands 3's second Season Pass is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S when the next-gen consoles launch later this week.

