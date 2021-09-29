Build Your Dream Music Festival in This New Video Game

"Festival Tycoon" was developed entirely by Johannes Gäbler over the span of two years.

Festival Tycoon is a new game on Steam that allows users to build their dream music festival.

The Minecraft-like video game was developed entirely by Johannes Gäbler over the span of two years. The premise of the game is to build and manage your own music festival, equipped with stages, visitors, and a lineup. You'll also have to maintain your company's reputation while getting attention from rockstars and massive sponsors.

Currently the game is in the "early access" stage (pun intended), which means the game is in a nascent form of development. There are certain to be hiccups and bugs, but if you want to assist in the development of the game then you can purchase it now. Festival Tycoon is currently only available on Windows.

According to Gäbler, the price of the game will continue to increase as he adds features and content.

There is an additional "Supporter Pack" for Festival Tycoon, which can be purchased for $4.99. Gäbler says that it doesn't give anyone an unfair advantage. The downloadable content is a way for players to provide additional support to the game's development as well as Gäabler.

According to Gäabler, the pack includes:

• An in-game thank you card from me, the developer.

• A special role in the Festival Tycoon Discord server.

• A supporter Pack flair via Discord Rich Presence (others can see you’re a supporter via the ‘Playing Now’ screen in Discord).

• A special in-game item only available via the Supporter Pack DLC.

You can purchase Festival Tycoon for $9.99 on Steam. Check out the trailer below.