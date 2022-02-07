Look Inside This Burning Man-Inspired Superyacht With a Nightclub

This boat is so dock & roll.

Despite that terrible nautical pun, take a look inside "Galaxy," a refurbished superyacht inspired by the fabled Burning Man festival. Originally constructed in 2005 by Italian shipbuilding company Benetti, the 184-foot superyacht recently underwent a five-month refitting at the behest of two anonymous owners and longtime Burners, according to Robb Report.

"Galaxy" manifests the empyrean nature of Burning Man with its bold interior design. The entire main deck was transformed into a nightclub akin to a "floating private member's club," complete with a bespoke DJ nook and kaleidoscopic, adjustable RGB lighting.

Just like Burning Man, "Galaxy" is sensory overload. Case in point is its specially engineered flooring, which comprises smart materials.

"The tight ripple effect stimulates the nerve endings on your feet when you walk on it and triggers endorphins to make you super relaxed," said Sarah Colbon, co-founder of Njord by Bergman Design House, the London-based firm who designed the superyacht's interior. "It also looks like the ocean with tiny waves crashing on top of each other."

"The yacht is its own out-of-world destination that touches all your senses and excites and embraces you with its energy," Colbon added.

Galaxy will be delivered to its owners in mid-March, according to Robb Report.

Meanwhile, after a tumultuous string of cancellations contrived by the pandemic, the organizers of Burning Man are poised for the return of the legendary gathering in Black Rock Desert. They recently announced ticketing details for the 2022 event, which is set to take place from August 28th to September 5th.

