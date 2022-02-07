Skip to main content
Look Inside This Burning Man-Inspired Superyacht With a Nightclub

Look Inside This Burning Man-Inspired Superyacht With a Nightclub

The two anonymous owners of the 184-foot "Galaxy" superyacht are longtime Burners.

Njord by Bergman Design House

The two anonymous owners of the 184-foot "Galaxy" superyacht are longtime Burners.

This boat is so dock & roll.

Despite that terrible nautical pun, take a look inside "Galaxy," a refurbished superyacht inspired by the fabled Burning Man festival. Originally constructed in 2005 by Italian shipbuilding company Benetti, the 184-foot superyacht recently underwent a five-month refitting at the behest of two anonymous owners and longtime Burners, according to Robb Report.

"Galaxy" manifests the empyrean nature of Burning Man with its bold interior design. The entire main deck was transformed into a nightclub akin to a "floating private member's club," complete with a bespoke DJ nook and kaleidoscopic, adjustable RGB lighting.

6.-galaxy-interior

Just like Burning Man, "Galaxy" is sensory overload. Case in point is its specially engineered flooring, which comprises smart materials.

"The tight ripple effect stimulates the nerve endings on your feet when you walk on it and triggers endorphins to make you super relaxed," said Sarah Colbon, co-founder of Njord by Bergman Design House, the London-based firm who designed the superyacht's interior. "It also looks like the ocean with tiny waves crashing on top of each other."

Recommended Articles

Artbat at Bagatelle Tulum
Lifestyle

Bagatelle Tulum Is Combining Luxury Lifestyle With Dance Music

Bagatelle Tulum is the place to be for electronic dance music fans visiting Mexico.

5 hours ago
Galaxy-Yacht
Lifestyle

Look Inside This Burning Man-Inspired Superyacht With a Nightclub

The two anonymous owners of the 184-foot "Galaxy" superyacht are longtime Burners.

5 hours ago
anfisa letyago
MUSIC RELEASES

Anfisa Letyago's "Orizzonte" Transforms Into Mind-Bending Techno With 1979 Remix [Premiere]

1979's remix will appear alongside additional reworks by Michael Mayer and DJ Tennis on Letyago's upcoming "Listen & Nisida (Remixed) Vol. 2" EP.

9 hours ago
2.-interior-galaxy

"The yacht is its own out-of-world destination that touches all your senses and excites and embraces you with its energy," Colbon added.

Galaxy will be delivered to its owners in mid-March, according to Robb Report.

4.-Galaxy

Meanwhile, after a tumultuous string of cancellations contrived by the pandemic, the organizers of Burning Man are poised for the return of the legendary gathering in Black Rock Desert. They recently announced ticketing details for the 2022 event, which is set to take place from August 28th to September 5th.

Find out more about Burning Man 2022 here.

Related

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man Organizers Invite Fans to Discussion About Its Sustainability Solutions

Join on Friday to be the first to hear about Burning Man's progress on the "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap."

Culture_2020playa-sunset
EVENTS

Look Inside the 2020 Virtual Burning Man Multiverse

Fans created their own avatars and explored a simulated Black Rock City to take in the lights and sounds.

Screen-Shot-2021-03-18-at-11.00.28-AM
EVENTS

Burning Man Officially Postponed to 2022

Black Rock City organizers confirmed the news in a somber blog post.

Sotheby's
Lifestyle

"Mutant Vehicles" Sell for Tens of Thousands At Burning Man Auction

Burning Man organizers are striving to raise critical funds in order to stay financially solvent.

Black Rock City
NEWS

Burning Man Project Launches Kindling, a Platform for Virtual Shared Live Experiences

Welcome to the virtual Multiverse.

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces Ticket Details for 2022 Event

After having the past two years canceled due to the pandemic, Burners are gearing back up for their yearly pilgrimage to Black Rock City.

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man Organizers Backpedal After Criticism for Mandatory Vaccination Comments

CEO Marian Goodell shared a statement noting that mandatory vaccination "challenges the concepts of radical inclusion."

250538345_138438251867421_2508952521785366550_n
EVENTS

Look Inside Float Dubai, the World's Largest Floating Nightclub

The nightclub was built on the famous Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner and sells bottles up to nearly $90,000.