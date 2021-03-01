Watch Boxer Canelo Álvarez's Epic Walkout to Henry Fong's "Mi Gente" Remix Ahead of Title Fight

Canelo Álvarez is a scary dude.

Prior to his recent world super-middleweight title fight, the Mexican boxing champion walked out to the ring in formidable fashion, bringing out Latin music superstar J Balvin to pump him up and scare the poo out of Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim. J Balvin performed a live rendition of his global smash hit "Mi Gente," opting to use a remix by none other than Henry Fong, whose roaring moombahton version set the tone for a locked-in, vein-popping Alvarez.

It's no wonder Yildirim ended up getting knocked out. Check out the video below.

Álvarez, who is a world champion in four different weight classes, dominated Yildirim and eliminated him with a technical knockout in the fourth round of the bout at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. He had flattened Yildirim with a mighty left-right combination to the head in the round prior. Álvarez improved to a record of 55-1-2 with the victory, with 37 knockouts under his historic belt.

You can stream Henry Fong's remix of J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente" below.

FOLLOW HENRY FONG:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhenryfong

Twitter: twitter.com/henryfong

Instagram: instagram.com/djhenryfong

Spotify: spoti.fi/305kmNI