Carl Cox to Showcase Luxury Motorsport Vehicles in 2021 London Motor Show Comeback

Fans of Carl Cox know that dance music isn't his only passion—the legendary DJ and producer is also a car fanatic. What started as just a hobby soon became a major part of his life, eventually leading him to start his Carl Cox Motor Sport brand. Both he and his motorsport team are now key figures in the return of the London Motor Show next year.

Organizers of the auto event recently announced its new 2021 dates, July 16th to 18th, at the Evolution London in Battersea Park. Cox has been named the new ambassador for the show, which will focus on "technology, innovation, electric and hybrid vehicles, luxury brands, classics, and city cars," according to ClassicCars.com.

"Having an association with Carl and the team is amazing," said show chairman Alec Mumford. "Aside from his legendary status behind the decks, he is also a petrol head through and through. He’ll be bringing a selection of his vehicles as well as showcasing Carl Cox Motorsport which participates strongly in drag, sidecar, motor vehicle, and motorbike racing. Carl himself is a first-class driver and a rider having clocked up an eye-watering 235mph earlier this year in New Zealand."

Since the fabled Cox has been spinning since the 80s, his illustrious career has provided the means to develop a car collection that would make any gear-head proud. For those located in the London area, the 2021 London Motor Show represents a chance to see what the techno and house music icon has to offer on the automobile front.

