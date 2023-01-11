Carl Cox Has Launched His Own Motorsport Racing Team

After releasing his first-ever live album last year, Carl Cox is now fueling another passion: racing.

The techno music legend has launched his own motorsport racing team, which will compete in this year's Extreme E championship, an off-road racing series. He joins an Extreme E lineup that includes teams run by a number of iconic motorsport names, like McLaren and Lewis Hamilton (X44 Vida Carbon Racing).

Cox, who founded his Carl Cox Motorsport brand in 2013, is a longtime racing enthusiast and competitive drag racer. However, the Extreme E championship marks his first venture into electric racing.

"I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true," Cox said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special."

c/o Press

"Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard earned know how and experience into the mix at Extreme E. Carl Cox Motorsports is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in," he continued. "We are in it to win it."

Cox in 2022 released Electronic Generations, his first full-length album in over a decade, which led to his being named one of EDM.com's best music producers of the year. He also performed a historic headlining gig at London's famed Wembley Arena.

"I've always wanted to go out as a live entity, outside of DJing," Cox told us in an intimate interview at the time. "I’m not DJ Carl Cox anymore. I'm Carl Cox, the artist. And this album is only the beginning of what I do next."

