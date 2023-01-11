Skip to main content
Carl Cox Has Launched His Own Motorsport Racing Team

Carl Cox Has Launched His Own Motorsport Racing Team

The Extreme E championship marks the techno legend's first venture into electric racing.

Dan Reid

The Extreme E championship marks the techno legend's first venture into electric racing.

After releasing his first-ever live album last year, Carl Cox is now fueling another passion: racing.

The techno music legend has launched his own motorsport racing team, which will compete in this year's Extreme E championship, an off-road racing series. He joins an Extreme E lineup that includes teams run by a number of iconic motorsport names, like McLaren and Lewis Hamilton (X44 Vida Carbon Racing).

Cox, who founded his Carl Cox Motorsport brand in 2013, is a longtime racing enthusiast and competitive drag racer. However, the Extreme E championship marks his first venture into electric racing.

"I’m here to make a difference. To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true," Cox said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special."

e39115aec09f40a2a62dc275a6b7113d
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

aAD979CAAEwRYTtK4Bc567-1200-80
GEAR + TECH

This Astonishing Digital Piano Uses "Flying Drones" as Speakers

Roland is flying high with this ambitious concept.

By Lennon Cihak
FkCaSXfXwBciQGF
MUSIC RELEASES

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"

"Magnetism" immersives hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design.

By Lennon Cihak
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

By Jason Heffler

"Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard earned know how and experience into the mix at Extreme E. Carl Cox Motorsports is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in," he continued. "We are in it to win it."

Cox in 2022 released Electronic Generations, his first full-length album in over a decade, which led to his being named one of EDM.com's best music producers of the year. He also performed a historic headlining gig at London's famed Wembley Arena.

"I've always wanted to go out as a live entity, outside of DJing," Cox told us in an intimate interview at the time. "I’m not DJ Carl Cox anymore. I'm Carl Cox, the artist. And this album is only the beginning of what I do next."

FOLLOW CARL COX:

Facebook: facebook.com/carlcox247
Twitter: twitter.com/Carl_Cox
Instagram: instagram.com/carlcoxofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oJKvw8

Related

Carl Cox
Lifestyle

Carl Cox to Showcase Luxury Motorsport Vehicles in 2021 London Motor Show Comeback

Cox revs up both clubs and engines.

carl cox
FEATURES

40 Years Later, Carl Cox Is Just Getting Started

"I'm not DJ Carl Cox anymore. I’m Carl Cox, the artist. And this album is only the beginning of what I do next."

Ultra Music Festival 2019 - Carl Cox RESISTANCE Megastructure
FEATURES

Inside Carl Cox's Two-Decade Saga at Ultra Music Festival

The techno icon is the lynchpin of Ultra's RESISTANCE Megastructure, one of the world's top festival stages.

Carl cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Signs Record Deal With BMG Ahead of First Album in a Decade

The legendary techno and house music producer's last full-length album dropped back in 2011.

carl cox ultra
NEWS

Carl Cox Announces First Album In Over 10 Years, "Electronic Generations"

The legendary DJ and techno producer also released a new single with Nicole Moudaber, "How It Makes You Feel."

Carl cox
INDUSTRY

Carl Cox on Socially Distanced Nightlife: "It Defies the Ethos of What Brings Us Together"

The house music legend is yearning for the clubbing nights of yesteryear.

Carl Cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Launches New Scholarship With WaterBear

Along with the scholarship comes a new degree launching this fall.

image16x9.img.1536.high
Lifestyle

Tomorrowland's Logo Will Be on This Badass McLaren Racecar at the Austrian Grand Prix

The move marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula One car.