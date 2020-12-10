"The Year I Lost 100 lbs": Carnage Celebrates Weight Loss

In what was a year to forget, Carnage found a way to celebrate it.

Having only dropped two singles in 2020, "Hella Neck" with Tyga, Takeoff, and Ohgeesy and "Together," a collaboration with The Martinez Brothers featuring Elderbrook and Mike Dean, it seems that the one they (used to) call Papi Gordo had set some goals adjacent to his music career. His health was clearly a priority, as the electronic music producer took to social media to share a photo in which he appears slimmer than the Carnage of yesteryear. "2020... the year I lost 100 lbs," he exulted.

Many of Carnage's fellow artists and music producers jumped in the comment section to congratulate him on his inspirational journey. "Looking good king," wrote dubstep duo YOOKiE. "Ayyy," added fellow bass music producer Eptic. Latin pop superstar J Balvin also chimed in with one of the better compliments, a simple "Mmmmmmmmm."

It's worth noting that Carnage also wiped his Instagram clean, leaving only the one post celebrating his weight loss. Considering the move, many fans have already ignited the rumor mill as they anticipate new music on the horizon.

Check out the photo below.

