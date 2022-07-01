Christian Bale's "Thor" Marvel Villain Is Inspired By Aphex Twin

The next major Marvel villain was inspired by electronic music's most enigmatic artist.

Next week, nerds and pop culture enthusiasts alike will flock to theaters for the release of the fourth entry in the Thor saga, Thor: Love and Thunder. This time around, director Taika Waititi has recruited the help of Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale to play the role of Gorr the God Butcher, the movie's primary antagonist and one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most menacing villains.

Bale has now revealed that the character was inspired by the legendary Aphex Twin, whose music video for 1997's "Come to Daddy" features an iconic scream sequence. Unfortunately for fans of the mysterious IDM icon, Bale's request was denied since the imagery, he said, was deemed too intense for a PG-13 film.

"I only had absolutely one request, which was that I had referenced the 'Come to Daddy' video by Aphex Twin," Bale told Screen Rant. "There's a character in it that inspired me regarding Gorr, and I did say to Taika, 'Here's the deal, I want to have the scream.' And if you see the video, you'll understand what I mean. I said, 'I want to have that scream in the film.'

"And I do understand, but that deal wasn't kept. Because it was, again, something which was just a little too extreme perhaps for the PG-13," Bale continued. "Might have had people running for the exits. But we did do it, and it's on the cutting room floor somewhere"

You can watch the spine-chilling scream scene at the music video's 4:20 mark below.

It's a shame we won't be able to see Bale's version in Thor, but at least his scream was filmed. Hopefully it ends up in a special feature or a director's cut one day.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Bale and Natalie Portman, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on Friday, July 8th. Check out the trailer below.

