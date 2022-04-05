There's a Secret, 17-Course Sushi Dinner at Coachella for $375

In-between sets at Coachella, enjoying a lavish sushi dinner is now an option—assuming you can find your way in.

We mean that in the most literal sense possible. At Coachella 2022, restauranteurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are recreating a version of their L.A.-based establishment, Sushi by Scratch, with a unique twist: the location is hidden somewhere within Coachella's Indio Central Market.

"We want to pull you out of your world and put you into this sort of truncated reality where you get to actually experience what we do," Lee says of the experience.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple are setting up a "sushi speakeasy" with select seating times at 3:30, 6:00, and 8:30PM respectively.

Dinner at Coachella's sushi speakeasy will entail a planned 17-course meal, including dessert, a tab that will run concert goers $375. Coachella/Sushi By Scratch

Indeed, this is no ordinary festival meal. After exchanging pleasantries over cocktails with guests, participants can expect an extensive, 17-course sushi dinner, including dessert. The two-hour dinner concludes with a calming green tea cocktail before attendees return to the Coachella festival grounds.

As one might expect, the most extravagant festival meal available comes at a premium. The whole experience will run the select few attendees who choose to participate $375 per ticket.

Passes to the sushi speakeasy are available both weekends of Coachella here.