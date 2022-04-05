Skip to main content
There's a Secret, 17-Course Sushi Dinner at Coachella for $375

There's a Secret, 17-Course Sushi Dinner at Coachella for $375

The so-called "sushi speakeasy" offers in an intimate meal complete with a sake pairing, dessert, and a farewell green tea cocktail.

Andrew Ruiz

The so-called "sushi speakeasy" offers in an intimate meal complete with a sake pairing, dessert, and a farewell green tea cocktail.

In-between sets at Coachella, enjoying a lavish sushi dinner is now an option—assuming you can find your way in. 

We mean that in the most literal sense possible. At Coachella 2022, restauranteurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are recreating a version of their L.A.-based establishment, Sushi by Scratch, with a unique twist: the location is hidden somewhere within Coachella's Indio Central Market.

"We want to pull you out of your world and put you into this sort of truncated reality where you get to actually experience what we do," Lee says of the experience. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple are setting up a "sushi speakeasy" with select seating times at 3:30, 6:00, and 8:30PM respectively. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FluenceePress
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Turns Back Time With Heartfelt Future Bass Anthem, "Before You Were Mine": Listen

"Before You Were Mine" is like a warm embrace, welcoming us into its story with hypnotic melodies, rich synths and Parvané's anthemic vocals.

By Rachel Kupfer5 hours ago
025
EVENTS

Non-Fungible Nightlife: E11EVEN's Bitcoin Conference 2022 Events Fuel Miami's Crypto Crusade

Tiësto, deadmau5 and more are set to perform at E11EVEN's events during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
3W2A0720
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night to Headline Interstellar Music Festival 2022

Tickets to the Kentucky electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

By Carlie Belbin7 hours ago
Sushi By Scratch

Dinner at Coachella's sushi speakeasy will entail a planned 17-course meal, including dessert, a tab that will run concert goers $375.

Indeed, this is no ordinary festival meal. After exchanging pleasantries over cocktails with guests, participants can expect an extensive, 17-course sushi dinner, including dessert. The two-hour dinner concludes with a calming green tea cocktail before attendees return to the Coachella festival grounds. 

As one might expect, the most extravagant festival meal available comes at a premium. The whole experience will run the select few attendees who choose to participate $375 per ticket.

Passes to the sushi speakeasy are available both weekends of Coachella here.

Related

coachella
GEAR + TECH

Coachella Is Selling Lifetime Music Festival Passes As NFTs

The collection's 10 centerpiece NFTs grant lifetime access to Coachella as well as unique luxury experiences for the 2022 festival.

Coachella - Jamal Eid
EVENTS

Sources: Coachella is Moving to April 2022

The move would mark the music festival's fourth postponement due to the impact of COVID-19.

coachella
EVENTS

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
NEWS

Coachella Drops All Covid-Related Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements

The same goes for Stagecoach, Coachella's sister festival dedicated to country music.

coachella_getty-1150x787
EVENTS

The Highlights of Coachella 2018

The festival utopia did not disappoint.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
EVENTS

Here Is Your Full Coachella 2022 Lineup

Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Madeon, Duke Dumont and more electronic music superstars grace this year's lineup.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
NEWS

Coachella and Other Large-Scale Music Festivals Not Part of California's Reopening Plan

California may put large-scale conventions and festivals on hold until October.

DJ Envy Carchella
NEWS

Coachella Files Lawsuit Against "Carchella" Auto Show Organizers

Classic mix-up.