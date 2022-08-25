You Can Win an All-Expenses Paid Trip to the South of France for Remixing Conrank's Music

How does an all-expenses paid trip to the south of France sound?

If you’re itching for some musical adventures, you’re in luck. Dubstep producer Conrank is now calling on fans to remix the lead single from his sophomore album, This Simulation’s Breached, for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime.

Just over a year since he dropped his boundary-breaking LP, Conrank wants to see how fans can reimagine the bass heavy “Moonshine.” The winner of the contest, hosted by Circus Records, will be flown from anywhere in the world to Conrank’s studio in the south of France to work and collaborate with him.

Additionally, the first prize winner will see their remix released on Circus. Two runner-ups will receive 50 LabelRadar credits, sharing of audio and artist handles on Circus and Conrank social accounts, and an upload to the label’s YouTube channel.

Up for the challenge? You can download the original track’s stems and submit your remix by September 16th here.

