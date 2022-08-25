You Can Win an All-Expenses Paid Trip to the South of France for Remixing Conrank's Music
How does an all-expenses paid trip to the south of France sound?
If you’re itching for some musical adventures, you’re in luck. Dubstep producer Conrank is now calling on fans to remix the lead single from his sophomore album, This Simulation’s Breached, for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime.
Just over a year since he dropped his boundary-breaking LP, Conrank wants to see how fans can reimagine the bass heavy “Moonshine.” The winner of the contest, hosted by Circus Records, will be flown from anywhere in the world to Conrank’s studio in the south of France to work and collaborate with him.
Additionally, the first prize winner will see their remix released on Circus. Two runner-ups will receive 50 LabelRadar credits, sharing of audio and artist handles on Circus and Conrank social accounts, and an upload to the label’s YouTube channel.
Recommended Articles
Celebrating 13 Years, Wicked Woods Music Festival Returns With A Hundred Drums, Craze, More
Following the success of its first-ever spring edition, Wicked Woods is gearing up for the fall.
5 Years Later, Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet's "Narco" Is Climbing the Charts Thanks to a Baseball Player
Timmy Trumpet will appear at Citi Field to throw the honorary first pitch before the Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, August 30th.
You Can Win an All-Expenses Paid Trip to the South of France for Remixing Conrank's Music
The winner of Conrank's “Moonshine” remix contest will be flown to the south of France to collaborate with him in his studio.
Up for the challenge? You can download the original track’s stems and submit your remix by September 16th here.
FOLLOW CONRANK:
Website: conrank.uk
Facebook: facebook.com/CONRANK
Twitter: twitter.com/conrank
Instagram: instagram.com/conrank
FOLLOW CIRCUS RECORDS:
Facebook: facebook.com/circusrecords
Twitter: twitter.com/circus_records
Instagram: instagram.com/circusrecords