This Custom Sneaker Artist Turns Ordinary Vans Into EDM Art Pieces

Maddison Brady crafts custom shoes based on the imagery of Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Rezz and many more.

Maddison Brady/UFOCUSTOMRAVE

There's a new line of custom kicks stomping through the rave generation.

Maddison Brady of UFOCUSTOMRAVE turns plain, ordinary Vans shoes into vibrant canvases inspired by electronic dance music, with each pair of sneakers rooted in the imagery of the world's top DJs and producers.

Prior designs have featured everything from the shimmering T-Rex and firebird pairing featured on Excision and ILLENIUM's cover art for "Gold" to the crazy-eyed cyclops prominently featured by Subtronics.

According to the brand's website, the custom orders are created using acrylic paint and then sealed for protection. Shuffle at a festival, wear them on a night out or simply take a walk knowing there's a layer of preservation to keep the original art intact. 

Take a look below at some of the collection's pieces that have been ordered previously. Prospective purchasers of these custom kicks can note their own ideas for an original design as well as their desired shoe size at checkout. 

