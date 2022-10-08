Skip to main content
New Book Revisits Daft Punk's First-Ever Interview and Unmasked Cover Shoot

"Daft Punk - We Were The Robots" will also feature unearthed photographs, handwritten notes and drawings.

Travis Rigel Lukas Hornung

Daft Punk may no longer be together, but we're not ready to stop reliving the duo's golden days just yet.

Fortunately, Disco Pogo's forthcoming book, Daft Punk - We Were The Robots, makes it easy to rediscover and celebrate the duo's many historic achievements. 

The hardback book aggregates the stories, interviews and photographs that shaped Daft Punk's meteoric rise to greatness, including several gems from the pre-internet era that may have otherwise been lost deep in the electronic music archives, like handwritten notes and drawings.

Much of the book covers Daft Punk through the lens of their earliest media appearances, including their first-ever interview. The chat was printed in Jockey Slut, a British publication which ran from 1993 to 2004.

Another behind-the-scenes look at the origins of the robots' aesthetic comes from an interview with Tony Gardner, a cinematic effects specialist and makeup designer who is widely credited for having created Daft Punk's iconic helmets.

Aside from the intimate stories from the enigmatic duo's early years, readers will get a glimpse into Daft Punk's first unmasked cover photo shoot. The book will also explore the feverish super-fan culture that continues to surround Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to this day. 

Daft Punk - We Were The Robots is expected to release on March 1st, 2023, per Disco Pogo.

