Former Creative Director for Daft Punk Renovates Hong Kong Nightclub

Former Creative Director for Daft Punk Renovates Hong Kong Nightclub

The overhaul comes as nightlife prepares to reopen in Hong Kong.
Author:
Publish date:

Chester Ong

The overhaul comes as nightlife prepares to reopen in Hong Kong.

Long-time Daft Punk collaborator Cédric Hervet and his cousin, Nicolas Hervet, were enlisted to overhaul the interior of Hong Kong's Cassio nightclub. 

For 15 years, Cédric acted as Daft Punk's creative director. His contributions are immeasurable and include album design as well as stage production for their 2014 Grammys performance. 

Cédric claims that the elegance and festive atmosphere led to their remodel being inspired by The Great Gatsby. “When we first discovered Cassio and the elegance of the place combined with the festive atmosphere, we immediately pictured The Great Gatsby,” he told Tatler. “We thought it could be interesting to create a bridge between the 1920s and today.”

The cousin duo did a magnificent job communicating their vision, expertly capturing an old-school feel with brass accents and walnut wood while including a handful of futuristic pieces. Check out photos below. 

Cassio Nightclub, Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Chassio nightclub.

Cassio Nightclub, Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Chassio nightclub.

Source: Tatler

Related

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

"Tron: Legacy" Director Suggests Disney Should Release Shelved Daft Punk Music from 2010 Project

Joseph Kosinski suggested that now would be a great time to release some of the Daft Punk music that did not make the cut of the soundtrack.

Daft Punk
MUSIC RELEASES

Daft Punk's Iconic "Homework" and "Alive 1997" Get Vinyl Reissues

The re-releases come shortly after the news of Daft Punk's shocking split.

Screenshot 2020-05-01 at 16.34.00 copy
Lifestyle

Father-Son Duo Transform Daft Punk's Alive 2007 Stage into Epic LEGO Recreation

Alive 2007 gets reimagined "One More Time."

daft punk
GEAR + TECH

Lindsay Lohan is Selling a Daft Punk NFT for $15,000

The seller, named after the French duo, sent 400 copies of their digital collectibles to a number of celebrities.

Nero
MUSIC RELEASES

Nero Return With Breathtaking Remix of Daft Punk Classic "Emotion": Listen

Nero also teased more music in the pipeline this year, which marks the 10th anniversary of the legendary group's seminal debut album.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

The Truth Behind Last Year's "Leaked Daft Punk Track" has Come Out

The clip leaked to Reddit was actually produced by French producer TKNIK.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

Daft Punk Rumored to Be in Early Talks to Score Disney's "Tron 3"

A Disney executive said that the "right and first thing to do" is bring back the legendary production duo.

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Orchestral Performances Hit U.K. for Year-End Shows

The songs you know and love will be performed by the Rogue Symphony this holiday season.