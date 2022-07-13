Skip to main content
Daft Punk's Former Creative Director Partners With Hegid to Design "Retro-Futuristic" Watch

Hervet Manufacturier and Hegid have teamed up to create a sleek watch with a Daft Punk aesthetic.

Hegid/Hervet Manufacturier

You'll feel like a real "Starboy" by wearing the new timepiece from Hegid and Hervet Manufacturier.

The two companies, the latter of which was co-founded by Daft Punk's former artistic director Cédric Hervet alongside his cousin Nicolas, have partnered to create a "retro-futuristic" watch with an aesthetic akin to the legendary robots' helmets.

Jérôme Coste, the artistic director for Hegid, a French watchmaking studio, called upon the Hervets to design the spacetime-inspired "Celeste" timepiece. With a frame designed to replicate a "radar dial," the watch, Hegid says, was "made to match inter-galactic explorers' helmets and gloves in style."

"Celeste is a mysterious, geometric and uncompromising watch that houses a radial time indicator," according to a blog post published by Hegid. "Its artisanal manufacture is essentially French, but it can be worn on the wrists of robots regardless of their origin. Its radar dial reveals hours, minutes and seconds as the hands fly by, driven by an automatic mechanical movement."

Hegid Celeste Yellow Gold Carrure, dial with diamond indexes.

The "Celeste" comprises three parts: capsule, carrure and strap, each of which can be adapted to the watches of existing collections.

99 pieces are available in stainless steel and 12 each in yellow and white gold, the latter of which features ethically-sourced diamonds. The stainless steel watches are priced at $3,600 while the yellow and white gold pieces come in at a whopping $23,000.

Meanwhile, Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter recently composed the score for a French ballet, marking his first musical project post-Daft Punk. Titled "Mythologies," the program is Bangalter's first piece ever written for an orchestra. He wanted to music for a symphony long before the duo's 2021 disbandment, according to Angelin Peljocaj, the show's director and choreographer.

You can pre-order a "Celeste" watch via Hegid's website

