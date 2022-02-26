Skip to main content
A Daft Punk Helmet LEGO Submission Could Enter Official Production

A Daft Punk Helmet LEGO Submission Could Enter Official Production

These intricate Daft Punk LEGO creations would be a standout display in the home of any electronic music fan.

David Black

These intricate Daft Punk LEGO creations would be a standout display in the home of any electronic music fan.

Daft Punk's helmets may soon be mass-produced in LEGO brick form. 

In January 2021, one ambitious LEGO modeler named Eliot O’Brien submitted a product idea inspired by the enigmatic robots themselves. With enough support from the LEGO community, O'Brien's submission could end up in a store near you.

LEGO IDEAS is a product submission platform whereby imaginative LEGO builders and 3-D modelers have an opportunity to showcase their creations. For the chance to be reviewed by the LEGO team and potentially receive an official product launch, submissions must first reach at least 10,000 supporters.

O'Brien's Daft Punk submission flawlessly nails the presentation on Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homen-Christo's iconic helmets to the pixel. Perching both pieces on stands, the sleek helmets look ready for display in the home of any electronic music fan. 

Recommended Articles

Daft Punk
Lifestyle

A Daft Punk Helmet LEGO Submission Could Enter Official Production

These intricate Daft Punk LEGO creations would be a standout display in the home of any electronic music fan.

By Cameron Sunkel
11 seconds ago
_SCM1216
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

"UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

By Niko Sani
17 hours ago
swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Enlist Fabled Guitarist Sting for New Single, "Redlight": Listen

The release of "Redlight" comes a month after it was first teased in Swedish House Mafia's Discord server.

By Niko Sani
18 hours ago
Daft Punk's iconic helmets, modeled and on display in LEGO form.

Daft Punk's iconic helmets, modeled and on display in LEGO form.

In bringing the vision to life, O'Brien says the biggest hurdle was navigating the curvature of the helmets.

"The mainly-curved shapes were a great challenge to figure out with Lego bricks, especially with Guy-Manuel's helmet, though the windscreen from the UCS Slave-I proved to be an invaluable asset," O'Brien said. "Though the builds use a lot of chrome pieces, they could be substituted for the more common flat silver and pearl gold colours without compromising too much on the overall look."

At the time of writing, O'Brien's work has received just shy of 5,000 votes of approval thus far. However, after receiving a Staff Pick spotlight feature from the LEGO team this week, it's likely that many more eyes are about to reach the project. 

Head over to LEGO IDEAS to support the Daft Punk product model and view the submission's full photo gallery.

Related

Screenshot 2020-05-01 at 16.34.00 copy
Lifestyle

Father-Son Duo Transform Daft Punk's Alive 2007 Stage into Epic LEGO Recreation

Alive 2007 gets reimagined "One More Time."

Adnan Lotia
FEATURES

This LEGO Artist Recreates Iconic Album Covers From Daft Punk, deadmau5, The Prodigy, More

Adnan Lotia's talent in conceptualizing custom LEGO creations is unmatched.

Daft Punk impersonators Taft Plunk.
FEATURES

10 Times Daft Punk Were Photographed Without Helmets

When Daft Punk formed in 1993, they were teenagers with synthesizers, a far cry from the decorated robots we adore today.

daft punk
Lifestyle

U.S. Ice Dance Team Performs Stunning Routine to Music By Daft Punk

The pair's Daft Punk-inspired skating routine was praised for its forward-thinking themes and refreshing approach.

FASV850WUAEew2X
Lifestyle

You Can Now Look Like a Dollar Store Version of Daft Punk With These Strange "Sunglasses"

These peculiar "sunglasses," which are drawing Daft Punk comparisons on the web, will only set you back $15.

beer daft punk
EVENTS

There's a Daft Punk Tribute and Beer Festival Going Down in Australia

Draughts and "Discovery" for the brokenhearted Daft Punk fan.

Daft Punk
FEATURES

Unearthed Daft Punk Interview Details Humble Beginnings of the Duo's Alive 2007 Tour

It's hard to believe that Daft Punk's now historic mid-2000's tour almost didn't happen.

tron-legacy-daft-punk-1
NEWS

"Tron: Legacy" Director Suggests Disney Should Release Shelved Daft Punk Music from 2010 Project

Joseph Kosinski suggested that now would be a great time to release some of the Daft Punk music that did not make the cut of the soundtrack.