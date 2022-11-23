Here's How to Unlock a Secret Daft Punk Helmet In "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet"

While most of the world is out chasing Pikachu and other creatures in the Pokédex, electronic music fans should have their eyes on a different prize.

Last weekend, the gaming world celebrated the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of the iconic Pokémon game series. There are over 400 monsters to collect and battle, but perhaps the most unique haul comes in the form of a secretive clothing item from the Daft Punk universe.

Players can equip their trainer with a robot helmet similar to the one worn by Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and unlocking it is actually quite simple. All players have to do to access the gilded headwear is find the store in the city of Cascarrafa and spend 4,000 credits.

Check out some screenshots of the "Cool Helmet" from the game below, courtesy of Hypertext.

Daft Punk helmet in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." Nintendo/Hypertext

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now on Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the games and unlock the Daft Punk helmet for yourself here.

If you still need to scratch your Pokémon itch, take a listen to VGM Essentials: Pokémon Remixed, a new remix album recently released in celebration of Scarlet and Violet.