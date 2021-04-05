Study: EDM is the Most Popular Genre to Listen to Before Bed—But Also the Worst

Study: EDM is the Most Popular Genre to Listen to Before Bed—But Also the Worst

17% of respondents also said they've dreamed about a sexual encounter with a musician.
Author:
Publish date:

Zoltan Tasi

17% of respondents also said they've dreamed about a sexual encounter with a musician.

A new study has found that if you go to bed with music playing, you get a sound sleep.

Despite that awful pun, the study offers some eye-opening data on music-related dreams. The Sleep Judge surveyed 1,063 people about their experiences with music-related dreams. 55% of respondents were men and 45% were women, and they ranged in age from 22 to 61 with an average of 36.

The analysis found that EDM is the most popular genre of music to listen to late at night before bed among 14% of people. However, it was also delineated as the worst genre to listen to in bed, with 54% of people unable to sleep well and 57% dissatisfied with their sleep. Let's chalk it up to it being the catchiest and most likely to get stuck in your head.

Pop music was the most popular genre for the study's respondents, who called out Taylor Swift as one of their go-to artists. Rock, easy listening, and classical music tied for the next spot, with Mozart, Beethoven, and The Beatles among the most listened to artists. While disco music didn't make the cut in terms of popularity, it was favored by the music listeners who were more likely to report high-quality sleep.

The Sleep Judge's study notes that 1 in 3 people have been experiencing dreams about attending a concert or music venue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sleep Judge's study notes that 1 in 3 people have been experiencing dreams about attending a concert or music venue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems the absence of live music during the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on music fans' dreams. The research found that 1 in 3 people have been experiencing dreams about attending a concert or music venue, and nearly 1 in 4 have dreamed about performing live.

The study also unearthed some surprising—and hilarious—insights about the effects of music in bed beyond listening habits. We've all had absurd sex dreams, right? 19% of the study's respondents reported that they've dreamed about having a "romantic meeting" with a musician and 17% said they dreamed of engaging in a sexual encounter with them. According to the data, women were more likely than men to report both types of romantic dream encounters.

You can read the full study here.

Related

Calvin-Harris-@-Hakkasan-Photo-by-Rukes
Lifestyle

Here are the Most Popular EDM Artists Listened to While Working Out, According to FitRated

Have you ever wondered what the person next to you at the gym was listening to?

photo-of-black-wireless-headphones-in-front-of-the-laptop-846357
INDUSTRY

Popularity of Livestreamed Concerts Will Persist After the Pandemic, Says UTA

One of the nation's preeminent talent agencies said livestreamed events are not going anywhere, even after the pandemic ends.

Marijuana Flag
Lifestyle

Festival Season Is Here: Which Drugs Are Most Popular?

Get a feel for what to expect at your favorite festivals this summer.

moonrise-festival-atmosphere-720x480
NEWS

Study shows EDM and Heavy Metal Fans Consume the Most Drugs and Alcohol Compared to other Genres

Who knew EDM and heavy metal had this in common?

breaking bad
Lifestyle

6 EDM Songs That Are Also Badass "Breaking Bad" Quotes

"Say my name."

bioni samp
Lifestyle

This Beekeeper Is Also a DJ and Music Producer Who Creates EDM Songs with His Hives

Bioni Samp is out to prove that beauty is in the eye of the bee-holder.

Ipse Berlin
NEWS

Popular German Nightclub IPSE Severely Damaged After Suspected Arson Attack

The open-air club shared the devastating news on Facebook.

ubbi dubbi
EVENTS

Vaccinated Express Lanes Planned for Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

Organizer Disco Donnie said the lanes are "100% part of the plan."