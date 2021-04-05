Study: EDM is the Most Popular Genre to Listen to Before Bed—But Also the Worst

A new study has found that if you go to bed with music playing, you get a sound sleep.

Despite that awful pun, the study offers some eye-opening data on music-related dreams. The Sleep Judge surveyed 1,063 people about their experiences with music-related dreams. 55% of respondents were men and 45% were women, and they ranged in age from 22 to 61 with an average of 36.

The analysis found that EDM is the most popular genre of music to listen to late at night before bed among 14% of people. However, it was also delineated as the worst genre to listen to in bed, with 54% of people unable to sleep well and 57% dissatisfied with their sleep. Let's chalk it up to it being the catchiest and most likely to get stuck in your head.

Pop music was the most popular genre for the study's respondents, who called out Taylor Swift as one of their go-to artists. Rock, easy listening, and classical music tied for the next spot, with Mozart, Beethoven, and The Beatles among the most listened to artists. While disco music didn't make the cut in terms of popularity, it was favored by the music listeners who were more likely to report high-quality sleep.

The Sleep Judge's study notes that 1 in 3 people have been experiencing dreams about attending a concert or music venue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean Benesh

It seems the absence of live music during the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on music fans' dreams. The research found that 1 in 3 people have been experiencing dreams about attending a concert or music venue, and nearly 1 in 4 have dreamed about performing live.

The study also unearthed some surprising—and hilarious—insights about the effects of music in bed beyond listening habits. We've all had absurd sex dreams, right? 19% of the study's respondents reported that they've dreamed about having a "romantic meeting" with a musician and 17% said they dreamed of engaging in a sexual encounter with them. According to the data, women were more likely than men to report both types of romantic dream encounters.

You can read the full study here.