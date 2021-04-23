David BaGuetta: Someone Sliced Bread and Mashed Up the Videos With David Guetta DJing

In some kind of flour-fueled, Frankenstein-esque EDM monstrosity, someone has sliced baguettes and perfectly mashed up the videos with tour footage of David Guetta.

There's really not much more to the story here other than that Guetta has been getting this bread. Check out the horrifying incredible video below courtesy of creator CurlyKidlife and Defected Records, whose content game is second to none. Remember when they shared the DJing dachshund?

