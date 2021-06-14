David Guetta is Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment for $14 Million Miami Condo

David Guetta is Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment for $14 Million Miami Condo

The global superstar DJ will accept offers for his apartment in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Author:
Publish date:

Freud Group

The global superstar DJ will accept offers for his apartment in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Global EDM superstar David Guetta is reportedly selling his multimillion-dollar Miami condominium—and for 38 Bitcoin, it can be yours.

View from the bedroom of David Guetta's $14 million Miami condo, which is available to purchase using cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to a report published by Mansion Global, Guetta paid $9.5 million for the 2,521-square foot, three-bathroom condo in 2018 and has now listed it with the help of Miami-based broker Freud Group at a price of $14 million. That sum can be paid in cash or cryptocurrencies like Ethereum or Bitcoin, according to Freud Group's property listing.

Guetta's property comes with comes with access to the amenities of the Setai Hotel, including three oceanfront swimming pools, a spa, gardens, and a fitness center.

David Guetta's Miami condominium is located on the 37th floor of the Setai Hotel & Residences.

Guetta is not the only Miami-Dade luxury property owner adopting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. A recent Cointelegraph report revealed that 16 oceanfront Miami Beach luxury properties are also currently accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment methods, including the lavish Villa Nove penthouse, which is currently listed for a staggering $38 million.

